SPFW: 5 Brazilian Brands You Need to Know 

This season of SPFW is very special, because the show returns to Pavilhão das Culturas Brasileiras at the Park Ibirapuera, while some presentations will continue at the Iguatemi Shopping. The theme, “As Joias da Rainha” (The Queen’s Jewels) will honor a Brazilian journalist called Regina Guerreiro, a true pioneer when we are talking about fashion journalism in Brazil.

SPFW celebrates the importance of memory in recognizing 30 years of Brazilian fashion history. In addition to promoting Brazilian culture and fashion, Fashion Week creates opportunities for professional development and instigates discussions on relevant topics, such as inclusion, diversity, and sustainability.

Next, I present 5 Brazilian brands that are making a difference by proposing sustainable fashion and looking toward the future of the national industry. Check it out:

Meninos Rei

Created by brothers Junior Rocha and Céu Rocha, the brand comes directly from Salvador to the spotlight of São Paulo Fashion Week. This will be the fifth time the brand participates in the event, with a collection who represent Bahia and praises your ancestry.

Based on African fabrics, while connecting with the contemporary Afro-urban creations, the brand utilizes techniques such as patchwork and make use of bold designs that go beyond the obvious.

Martins

Tom Martins, raised in Vila Perus in the northwest zone of São Paulo, is the mind behind the brand Martins, founded in 2016. The brand’s purpose is to cater to all body types, with genderless, oversized, and maximalist clothing.

Its main trend is oversized, most of the pieces are one size, and can be used however the customer prefers. Those who wear Martins have a spirit of freedom.

Az Marias

The celebration of real bodies with sustainability can be found at the Az Marias, a brand that was created in 2015 by Cíntia Maria Félix. The company was born out of dissatisfaction with the fashion industry, which often fails to produce models for the body of real women, especially black women.

Az Marias creations dialogue between streetwear and Afro-fashion, uniting African ancestry and urban style.

Heloisa Faria

Heloisa develops her pieces with dedication and affection. The brand brings a Brazilian fashion that is original, conscious, feminist, and upcycled. The investigation of the feminine deeply influences the creative process of Heloisa Faria.

In the brand, the greatest asset of creation is the respect and care for the body. Moulage, as a technique for constructing pieces, allows the designer to explore new volumes. Within the studio, the constructions are developed seeking a combination of fit and finish, making the pieces timeless.

Normando

Founded by fashion designer Marco Normando and visual artist and advertiser Emídio Contente, both born in Belém, a municipality in the state of Paraíba, the brand Normando delves into Amazonian references. It also has sustainability in the DNA, with a special focus on Amazonian latex as a replacement for animal leather.

