Songs are like tattoos: 10 songs that marked a whole generation!

Music weaves through the fabric of our lives, marking every occasion with its presence, whether it’s a birthday, a celebration, a shared moment with friends, or the essence of an entire generation. With this profound influence in mind, we’ve curated a collection of 10 songs that have defined and shaped a generation.

Starting with the 1980s, these two songs marked this decade:

1. Girls just wanna have fun

By Cindy Lauper, “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” was released by Portrait Records in 1983. Being Lauper’s first single as a solo artist, the song became an anthem for female empowerment and fun, and marked the 80s pop culture as no other.

2. I wanna dance with somebody

This vibrant track captures the euphoria of dancing and the longing for connection. With Whitney Houston‘s powerful vocals delivering an irresistible blend of upbeat rhythm and emotional depth, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” also marked the 80s.

when talking about the 90’s, we can’t leave the boy and girl bands out:

1. Wannabe

The hit “Wannabe” by the iconic girl band Spice Girls is a total blast from the 90s. Released in 1996, the song’s catchy beat and cheeky lyrics shout out that friendship comes first and guys can take a backseat.

2. I Want It That Way

From the Backstreet Boys, known as one of the most iconic boy bands of the era, “I Want It That Way” is a classic 90s ballad that has become a staple of pop music. Released in 1999, this song features smooth harmonies and a heartfelt melody that captures the complexities of love and desire.

The 2000s were iconic in many ways, and of course in music:

1. Don’t stop the music

This Rihanna song was recorded for her third studio album. “Don’t Stop The Music” has an upbeat tempo and lyrics that encourage everyone to keep dancing and celebrate life’s moments, making it a favourite at parties and clubs.

2. Paparazzi

This is a classic Lady Gaga‘s song from debut album. In “Paparazzi“, Gaga talks about the tough side of chasing fame and trying to balance it with love. Musically, it’s an upbeat techno-pop and dance-pop song, and the lyrics are about a stalker who’s all about getting attention and fame.

3. Beautiful Girls

From Sean Kingsiton‘s 2007 eponymous debut album, “Beautiful Girls” is about a boy who feels “suicidal” over the prospect of dating a “beautiful girl” only to have her break up with him. The track’s melody and Kingston’s smooth vocals make it a memorable hit that’s easy to sing along to.

THE 2010S:

1. Call me maybe

A master hit by Carly Rae Jepsen, this song is about a girl who gives her number to a guy she’s just met and hopes he’ll call her. The song’s infectious chorus and upbeat vibe make it impossible not to sing along. Its fun and flirty lyrics, combined with a memorable melody, made it a huge summer hit.

Proving its success, “Call Me Maybe” was also nominated for two Grammy Awards – Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 55th Annual Ceremony.

2. Baby

“Baby” by Justin Bieber was released in 2010. It was immediately clear that the song had a huge impact on young fans, especially girls. In the song, Bieber sings about young love and the excitement of a first crush. With its catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm, it’s a feel-good anthem that made him a global sensation. The song also features a memorable hook and a guest verse from rapper Ludacris, adding to its appeal and making it a favorite for fans.

3. Only girl

Last but not least, “Only Girl” by Rihanna was released in 2010 and became an instant favourite with its catchy chorus and vibrant production. The song’s lyrics convey a sense of confidence and empowerment, as Rihanna sings about wanting to be cherished and adored.

