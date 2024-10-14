The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

No storm could stop the annual Sephora Halloween Ball, which happened last Friday night (11) at Hotel Unique, in São Paulo. With the theme “The Seventh Art,” celebrities and influencers attended the 6th edition of the event dressed in costumes inspired by the film industry.

Among the main names of the night, Ivete Sangalo returned as the godmother and main musical attraction of the Sephora Halloween Ball. Alongside her, Alcione, Jão, and Liniker also took the stage.

In addition to Ivete, the ball had singer Preta Gil and actress Paolla Oliveira as godmothers. However, due to her health and cancer treatment, Preta could not attend. On the other hand, presenter Thelminha and influencer Jade Picon participated as event ambassadors.

Other media personalities didn’t miss the event, and below, we’ve selected our favorite looks of the night – and their artistic references:

Paolla Oliveira

This year, Paolla Oliveira joined the team of godmothers for the event, and for the ball, she chose to wear a blood-stained white dress and a mask on her face, which she destroyed in an artistic performance published in a video.

The actress didn’t choose a specific cinematic work for her costume but explained the decision on social media: “The seventh art invites us to look through – whether, by magic or horror, it reveals truths beyond what the eyes can see. Like the cenobites, we twist between social masks and the truth of our flesh.”

Thelminha

Unlike Paolla – who still showed her face -, presenter Thelma Assis appeared unrecognizable at the Sephora Halloween Ball. To represent the seventh art, she was dressed as one of the characters from the Christmas film ‘Gremlins’ (1984) and its variations.

An event ambassador, Thelminha even associated her nickname with that of the character: “Greta Gremlins represents my more sensual, passionate, and vain side. Gretinha loves glitter and good red lipstick. […] Gizmo represents my sweet side; after all, everyone has their moments of cuteness.”

Bianca Andrade

Influencer and entrepreneur Bianca Andrade personified the character Willy Wonka, from ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ (2005). However, the highlight of her costume was the cane, which, in this case, mimicked Boca Rosa’s multifunctional sticks and was used for makeup touch-ups during the night.

Like Thelma, Bianca also played with names, turning the chosen work into ‘The Fantastic Makeup Factory’ and calling herself Wonka Rosa – and her followers didn’t fail to notice. “She never stops being the ultimate marketer,” said one comment on the costume announcement post.

Jão

Man costume? For Jão, that title doesn’t exist. The singer chose to represent the iconic Audrey Hepburn character Holly Golightly from the 1961 romantic comedy ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s.’

Alongside Ivete Sangalo, Alcione, and Liniker, Jão also performed at the Sephora Halloween Ball.

Ivete Sangalo

Looking for a hit? Besides representing the night’s music department, Ivete Sangalo wore a voluminous black dress, referencing the film ‘The Birds‘ (1963), directed by Alfred Hitchcock.

Mari Maria (+family)

Mari Maria’s costume involved her entire family. She opted for an orange version (referencing her makeup brand) of Elphaba, better known as the Wicked Witch of the West, originally green, from the new movie and musical ‘Wicked.’

Forget the black dress: the highlight of the influencer’s costume was the giant brush meant to imitate her character’s broom. Meanwhile, in a pink dress, her niece Maria Vitória went as Glinda, the Good Witch of the South. Mari’s husband represented the Wizard of Oz himself.

Carolyna Borges

In a gothic and less colorful version than we’re used to, influencer Carolyna Borges attended the ball dressed as Brazilian singer Carmen Miranda. “A day to honor Brazil’s representative in Hollywood,” wrote Carol.

Alcione

Instead of a simple costume, singer Alcione decided to pay tribute to Whoopi Goldberg in ‘Sister Act’ (1992), a film where the American actress and comedian portrays Sister Mary Brown.

Besides being an artist, this cinema diva is also an activist and defender of Human Rights. “From a humble family, she fought hard at the beginning of her career and today is one of the most important actresses in the world,” wrote Alcione’s team on her social media.

Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso

The couple Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso decided to coordinate their costumes for this edition of the ball, dressing as characters from the film ‘Poor Things’ (2023). Leaving her red hair behind for one night, Ewbank went brunette as Bella Baxter, while Gagliasso paired with her as Dr. Godwin Baxter.

__________

