Our favorite moments from Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s ‘Sweat Tour’

Sweat Tour has officially come to an end, and it’ll leave us all (almost literally) hungover and craving more. It has been a month of experiencing FOMO each and every night from seeing videos on social media and wishing I could be there.

The tour was planned months ago, even before Charli XCX’s Brat became a huge success, and every single person wished that they were there to experience some of the most iconic moments in live music this year.

Her relationship with Troye Sivan has always been really close and special, which would already be a big hit without Brat Summer. But I don’t think that they predicted this level of success. Here are some of my favorite moments from the tour:

‘Apple’ dance divas

In case you didn’t know, each night Charli picked a small group of fans to perform in front of a camera during Apple, specifically during the viral dance trend part. For me, the most iconic ones were Kelley Heyer, who first came up with the choreography that took over TikTok in the past few months, and Nadia Alexeev, who’s been supporting Charli and Troye from a very long time and got to experience our dreams of meeting them in person and even partying with them.

C*nty Troye during ‘One of Your Girls’

Troye invited Vinnie Hacker to perform “One of Your Girls” and it was literally one of the most performative things I’ve ever seen. His drag persona was truly iconic and even made people question their sexualities. He brought her to the stage and did one of the sexiest dances in history.

Autotune messages before ‘Girl So Confusing’

Since autotune is a big YES on most of Charli’s songs, she also gets to have fun with it during the concerts, when everything she says to the microphone gets distorted. The moment when it’s at its fullest is during “Girl So Confusing”, which is a song about her complicated relationship with Lorde.

With that being said, the singer came up with a joke that she would say a different sentence every night during the intro of the song – similar to what Matty Healy would do during The 1975 concerts. Here are my favorites: “This one’s for the gay sons and thot daughters out there” and “Really really really really confusing bitch you don’t even get me yeah. Sometimes it’s so fucking up and down all around and you don’t even know what the fuck is going on and you’re on your period and it’s a fucking nightmare”.

Lorde, Addison Rae, and Shygirl onstage

For me, the most iconic moment of the Sweat Tour happened in New York when Lorde and Charli performed “Girl, So Confusing” live for the first time. Despite the rumors, we didn’t know if she’d actually show up, since she’s so private and not at all a partygirl. The crowd went totally insane when she got onstage and it has been my favorite memory ever since – even though I don’t even live in the US.

Shygirl and Addison Rae also deserve a highlight in this tour. Shygirl’s set was the perfect fit and her remix on “365” was definitely one of the best moments in the tour. Queen Addison was called onstage during the same concert as Lorde and performed the TikTok viral “Diet Pepsi” and the “Von Dutch” remix.

‘Got Me Started’ performance

The opening song of the Sweat Tour couldn’t be better than Troye’s “Got Me Started”. It’s also a performative moment for him and the dancers when he holds the microphone in the most sexual way imaginable and the crowd goes insane. I think it sets the tone for the whole concert ahead and it encapsulates the spirit of the Sweat Tour.

It’s kind of sad that the tour had come to an end after such a short period and few cities visited, but it’s also part of the strategy: it is conceived as an exclusive experience — much like boiler room sets. It is not part of Troye and Charli’s artistry to sell out huge stadiums every night like many pop artists nowadays and that’s totally okay.

