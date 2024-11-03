Now that Shawn Mendes performed at Rock in Rio, what can we expect for Lollapalooza Brazil?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes chose Brazil to make his return to the stage after a two-year hiatus following the cancellation of his tour. He headlined the final day of the Rock in Rio 2024 festival. Let’s remember his show!

Remember the moment

During his performance, Shawn captivated the Brazilian audience with several interactions in Portuguese. He repeatedly said, “Obrigado,” “Eu tenho gratidão por vocês,” and “Eu te amo,” even singing a bit of “Mas que nada” by Sérgio Mendes. The chorus of the song was sung by the artist after he reflected on the past few days in Brazil, praising the country and its people.

“Brazilians are the brightest lights, the most beautiful people. Brazil, you have so much to teach the world. I just wanted to say it’s been a long time since I’ve been in an arena like this. Rio, you’re the best love investment for coming back to a place like this. Seriously, thank you so much.”

Shawn placed a Brazilian flag on his microphone, and with the crowd’s cell phone lights and LED bracelets illuminating the scene, he created one of the most memorable moments of the event.

Setlist

The headliner kicked off his set with the hit “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” making thousands of people jump, followed by other popular tracks from his discography. Mendes didn’t hesitate to perform his latest releases, like “Why Why Why,” “Isn’t That Enough,” and “Nobody Knows,” and was pleasantly surprised to see the fans already knowing the lyrics.

At one point during the show, Shawn’s production displayed Para Amigos e Família, the translation of his new album project For Friends and Family Only. At that moment, besides the songs already released from the upcoming album, the audience had the chance to hear the new track “Heart of Gold” for the first time, presented in a mashup with “Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster the People.

Check out the setlist:

“There’s nothing holdin’ me back”

“Wonder”

“Treat You better”

“Monster”

“Lost in Japan”

“Señorita”

“Ruin”

“Stitches”

“Youth”

“Mas que Nada (cover)”

“It’ll be okay”

“Isn’t that enough”

“Nobody knows”

“Mashup Heart of Gold/Pumped up kicks (cover)”

“Why why why”

“If I can’t have You”

“Message In a Bottle (cover)”

“Mercy”

“In my blood”

What’s it going to be like at Lollapalooza?

Lollapalooza will take place in March 2025, where Shawn Mendes will again headline, sharing the weekend with Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Timberlake. By then, he will have released his new album Shawn, which features 12 tracks.

For his performance, Shawn might bring a more personalized production, similar to what he did at Rock in Rio, where he customized the visuals and introduced a new song. The LED bracelets are likely to be present, along with his band. However, for Shawn, a big production isn’t essential; a guitar, a piano, and his bandmates are all he needs to own the stage.

If Shawn continues with the For Friends and Family Only concept, he’ll perform in smaller, more intimate venues, singing all the songs from the Shawn album before its release, and he won’t hold back on the new tracks. While he’ll certainly include singles from his career—especially since festival time is limited—the focus will be on the new album. Get ready to memorize the tracks that drop on November 15!

And for the fans thinking about getting up close, girl, go for it! At all his shows, Shawn has a habit of stepping off the runway to interact with the front-row audience.

Looks for Shawn Mendes Day

Though his new album has been labeled pop on music apps, it carries a lot of country influence, both in the songs and the casual country aesthetic. Invest in that vibe instead of shiny clothes!

