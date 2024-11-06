Missing Halloween? Remember this 5 makeup trends

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the most exciting seasons of the year just happened, and people took their creativity out of the box and put on some cool makeup in order to feel pretty as well as scary. With social media, lots of makeup creators gave nice tips and inspiration. If you are a Halloween fan and are already missing the date, here are 5 of them for you to remember:

1. Clown Makeup

The classic clown makeup is never out of fashion at that time of the year. There are so many inspiring ideas for clowns, that you can be from the scariest clown to something more comfortable.

To be a clown for Halloween, makeup is everything. One of the easiest makeups for a clown must be the one you make clown marks on your eyes and also mouth, and be creative to pick one main color that makes the personality of your clown. One example is the It makeup, which has red and white making its mark, and is also a very easy makeup to recreate.

2. Devil makeup

We always see devils around on Halloween, but this year the character’s makeup is different. With the “Devil Makeup” trend on social media, you can recreate an easy and practical devil makeup, you just need a lash curler and red facial paint.

This idea was perfect for an unexpected Halloween party, and it doesn’t need many makeup skills to have a beautiful art on your face.

3. Blood and scars

If you wanted to look scary, wearing scars with blood was a very unique idea. The best way to make the scars on your face to look more realistic is using fake blood. For this makeup, you need to have more time to make in order to have the best result.

This type of makeup is very original, because you are the one who decides how many scars you would like to have, and which places you want to put them. The suggestion was not to put only on the face, but to put some scars on your neck or your shoulders and chest.

4. Skull makeup

Something that looked difficult to make, but is very simple, is the skull makeup. The work of art when we have the first look feels very impressive, but is actually simple to recreate, you just need to have some eyeshadow and eyeliner so that you can have a beautiful work of art on your face.

Imagine you are recreating what you already have under your skin, so basically, you draw the line exactly where you have the bones on your face. Of course you have the easiest skull makeup, or something with more details, but all of them have the same structure.

If you are not related to makeup art, you are going to have to spend a little more time on your work, but it is not something impossible to make, and still looks pretty cool!

5. Halloween Eyeshadow

One option for the Halloween minimalists was to put on beautiful makeup on your eyes only. With lots of options, they let creativity inspire. It’s very interesting to make a base, for example: you start with a basic eyeliner and then you put a Halloween theme on it.

This creator on Instagram is example of this idea. With a simple look you can also impress everyone that looks at you!