Mariah Carey is Coming to Brazil! What Can We Expect from the Popstar’s Performances?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Mariah Carey has been announced as the headliner for the Sunset stage at the Rock in Rio festival on September 22. Alongside, she has a unique performance scheduled for September 20 at São Paulo’s Allianz Parque stadium. This marks her first performance in the country in 14 years.

Carey’s last show in Brazil was in 2010 during the “Festa do Peão de Barretos”. According to Estadão, only about 28,000 people attended, far fewer than the expected 55,000, deeming it an unsuccessful show.

In 2016, Mariah Carey announced a tour titled The Sweet, Sweet Fantasy with shows planned in the country, including performances in Curitiba, São Paulo, and Porto Alegre. However, a month before her arrival, all these shows were canceled due to a disagreement between local producers and the singer’s team.

Both dates in Brazil this year promise to attract a massive audience. Mariah’s day at Rock in Rio is already sold out and, for her solo show in São Paulo, the pre-sale has also been sold out and the lower level seats and the floor are almost sold out too.

RECENT CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

In recent years, the singer has been involved in diverse projects, such as her first memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, co-written with Michaela Angela Davis and released in 2020. In it, she recounts details of her personal life and musical career.

In the same year, Carey released the album The Rarities, featuring demo versions of previously released songs and unreleased tracks. The Queen of Christmas also released a new version of her holiday song “Oh Santa!” in collaboration with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

In 2022, she released a new version of her album Butterfly to commemorate its 25th anniversary. The following year, she also released another anniversary album, titled Music Box: 30th Anniversary Expanded Edition. Additionally, she embarked on a tour in the United States called Merry Christmas One And All, celebrating her timeless hits, especially the holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, which has annually returned to the top of the Billboard charts since 2018.

This year, the singer participated in the remix of Ariana Grande’s song “Yes, And?” and released a commemorative version for the 25th anniversary of the album Rainbow. Mariah is also currently hosting a residency in Las Vegas, titled The Celebration of Mimi, which began on April 12 and is scheduled until August 10.

What to expect from the shows in brazil

Based on the setlist of the shows happening in Las Vegas, Brazilian fans can expect a performance filled with Mariah Carey’s career classics such as “Vision of Love,” “Fantasy,” “Emotions,” “Hero,” “Touch My Body,” “We Belong Together,” “Shake It Off,” “Obsessed,” “Always Be My Baby,” and much more.

However, one Mariah classic that holds the hearts of Brazilians, and she cannot miss singing, is her cover of the song “I Want To Know What Love Is” by the band Foreigner. The song became a hit in the country as the soundtrack of Brazilian telenovela Senhora do Destino (2004), broadcasted by the Globo network. The version featured in the drama was by the singer Wynonna Judd, but Mariah’s version with her signature whistle notes also gained significant success.

According to Guinness World Records, the song with the most weeks at number one in Brazil is “I Want to Know What Love Is” by Mariah Carey, which spent 27 consecutive weeks at the top of the Brazilian Hot 100 Airplay chart, from December 2009 to May 2010. The singer even made a “Thank You” post on her X profile (formerly Twitter).

“Vision of Love” is another notable Mariah Carey song that has gained popularity in Brazil, mainly because it was featured in the Brazilian novel A Rainha da Sucata in 1990. Due to its familiarity with Brazilians and also because it was part of the setlist on her Las Vegas tour, there is a good chance that it will be performed in Brazil.

Listen to the setlist of their most recent tour below:

With her first performances in the country in over a decade, the anticipation and excitement surrounding her shows are palpable. As she brings her timeless hits and unmistakable voice to the stage, there’s no doubt that these concerts will be unforgettable experiences for all in attendance.

—————————————————————————————————

The article above was edited by Giulia El Houssami.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!