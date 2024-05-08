Madonna In The Heart Of Brazil: Get To See All The Highlights Of Her Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

A month ago, Madonna announced the end of her tour in a very special place. The news of a free concert in Brazil was a big and great surprise for all the fans in the country. Hotels in Rio de Janeiro, especially in Copacabana, where the concert was held, were 95% full, and the local economy grew by more than 200 million reais. The concert had an audience of over 1.5 million people.

Alguns recordes quebrados por Madonna no Rio de Janeiro na noite de ontem:



– O maior show de uma artista mulher de todos os tempos;

– O maior show público dos últimos 23 anos;

– O maior show no Brasil dos últimos 30 anos;

– O maior show no Hemisfério Sul nas últimas 3 décadas. pic.twitter.com/QK1OKR9Le7 — jef (@jeferson) May 5, 2024

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER

Some special guests took to the stage to sing and perform with Madonna, including Anitta and Pablo Vittar. The two danced and showed their love for the audience and their passion for the singer.

A group also took to the stage and played Brazilian instruments, recalling MPB, traditional Brazilian music. In addition to all this, the singer paid tribute to iconic deceased singers and politicians, such as Cazuza, Renato Russo and Mariele Franco.

Madonna emociona a multidão com "Live to Tell".



Cazuza, Betinho, Renato Russo, Sandra Bréa e outros brasileiros foram homenageados. pic.twitter.com/eRtKBClYdP — ACERVO (@AcervoCharts) May 5, 2024

Madonna’s concert was an ideal for breaking down society’s standards, especially in Brazil. Her performances are important for society, showing that no prejudice or violence should be valid and treated as something normal.

Madonna abraza al artista drag Pablo Vittar, Copacabana explota de gente y los fanáticos dejan casi U$S 300 millones entre hoteles, comidas y demás. Mientras, en Argentina y en el prime time, alguien habla de los gays como "enfermos".Este chiste de Milei nos va a costar carísimo pic.twitter.com/DhMfmYPw0E — Fernanda Sández (@Siwisi) May 5, 2024

The singer said a few words thanking Brazilians for always being by her side.

“That’s really what I want to say! I want to say how much I appreciate, how much gratitude I have, and how much love I feel for all my Brazilian fans for many years. Thank you so much!”

As well as all the passionate young fans, Madonna also won over her old and vintage fans who have been listening to her music since the 80s, bringing together two generations in one place.

Queen of Pop, Madonna, in Brazil; having the biggest show of her career, 40 years in – nearly 2 million fans turned up to see her. She has graduated from being ‘the moment’: she is ‘the forever’. 👑 pic.twitter.com/PMLKt7xPuF — playboy (@pb69x) May 5, 2024

