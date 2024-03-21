Lollapalooza is coming: learn how to prepare yourself for a music festival

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The 11th edition of the Lollapalooza will take place on March 22nd, 23rd and 24th. As usual, the event will be hosted at the Interlagos Racetrack in São Paulo, attracting thousands of spectators to enjoy a lineup of shows of their favorite artists.

Past editions featured electrifying performances from the performances of Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, and Doja Cat on the main stage. This year, the headline acts will include SZA, Blink-182, and Kings of Leon.

In addition to the musical attractions, the festival also features leisure, food, art, and sports areas. Therefore, it requires great organization to make the most of these three days, and here are some tips to improve your experience.

PAY ATTENTION TO THE TIME

The official festival website annually announces the start and end times of the event well in advance to prevent any potential delays. This year, gates will open at 11 a.m., meaning the first show won’t kick off until noon, allowing attendees to plan their schedule accordingly.

Whether by subway (Line 9) or bus, it’s advisable to choose transportation that does not require parking, as traffic near the racetrack can be heavy and its availability can be limited and expensive compared to the number of attendees. With that in mind, aim to arrive early, leaving home for a fun time, and consider catching the first bus, as public transportation will run 24 hours a day throughout the three-day festival.

Showtimes are already posted on Lollapalooza’s Instagram, so ensure you arrive with at least an hour to spare before your preferred show.

WHAT TO TAKE

Now, with a schedule ready, it’s time to decide what and how we’re going to bring things. It’s important to remember that the festival spans many hours, and practicality will be our greatest ally during these days. Therefore, it’s advisable to choose a small backpack or a fanny pack that won’t hinder mobility or enjoying the show. With that mind, here are some essential items:

Cashless bracelet (equivalent to the ticket; remember to bring proof of student discount if applicable);

Water bottle (in cup format and factory-sealed or transparent plastic bottles without caps);

Sunscreen;

Identification and physical cash (for emergencies);

Portable charger.

In addition to these, there are some recommended items:

Hat or cap;

Rain poncho;

Sunglasses;

Snacks such as protein bars, cut fruits, nuts, etc.;

Beach towel.

Check out here what you can and can’t take to the festival.

THE MOST ANTICIPATED MOMENT: TIME TO GET DRESSED

Before starting to customize the looks and follow fashion trends, let’s consider practicality and comfort. Besides looking great in photos, we need to be able to enjoy ourselves. The most suitable clothes for the occasion would be fresh and simple, such as loose pants, shorts, cropped tops, and oversized T-shirts.

The essential accessory to complement these pieces are sneakers, preferably an older pair that can get dirty or are easy to clean. Depending on the weather, you can add some other accessories, such as a rain poncho, a cap or hat, and a sweater, but always keeping comfort in mind. With these tips, it’s possible to follow fashion trends and ensure enjoyment throughout the entire festival.

