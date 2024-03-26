Lizzy McAlpine’s New Single And What To Expect From The New Album

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Owner of the hit singles “ceilings”, “erase me (feat. Jacob Collier)” and “all my ghosts”, Lizzy McAlpine announces the release of her new album entitled Older, for April 5th. The title track was released on February 15th.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Lizzy began to attract public attention by posting original songs and covers on the platforms SoundCloud and YouTube, in 2020 she released her first album, entitled Give Me a Minute, which was responsible for attracting fans worldwide.

Her new album represents a transition into adulthood for the young 24-year-old star, who brings a more intimate and real approach to what these three years were like becoming an adult and perfecting her career. When talking about the production process, the singer states: “The passion in that space translates into recorded music much more than anything I’ve ever done before, and I’ve created a record that, in my opinion, is the best I’ve ever made”.

According to the singer herself, Older will be “a representation of who I have become in the last three years”. It was recorded and produced in Los Angeles by a team of music professionals, including Lizzy, Mason Stoops, as well as Jeremy Most, Tony Berg, and Ryan Lerman. The album promises to be different from the others already released by the singer, most of the songs were recorded live, with a band accompanying her in real-time, which makes this production even more special.

Lizzy is also going on tour, during a live on Instagram, she talked about it, saying that “the Older Tour 2024 will be different from anything I’ve ever done, it will be very intimate, cool and fun”.

The young star solidified her career as an artist in 2022 when she dropped her second studio album, five seconds flat. The single “ceilings” became a hit among young people and a trend on TikTok, Lizzy knew how to transform inexplicable feelings into a song, a hopeless romantic, who plans an entire future with the person she just met. Hopefully, we’ll see another big hit like this in Older.

@lizzymcalpine the ceilings video is out now!!!!! thank u for all the love on it so far wow my heart is so full ♬ ceilings – Sped Up Version – Lizzy McAlpine

Just like her most recent single, we are looking for more tracks that resemble her style, mostly melancholia, talking about familiar themes, such as love and the coming of age, surrounded by the simplicity that the artist brings to her music, emotional and somewhat dark.

For now, you can watch her past performances, on The Ellen Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Tiny Desk Concert from NPR Music, where her set was voted and ranked in the Top 5 Best Tiny Desks of 2022.

