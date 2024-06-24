Katy Perry is Back!! What Can We Expect from Her Newest Era?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Katy Perry has announced her return at the beginning of the year, and we’re getting closer and closer to hearing her sixth studio album.

In February, during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the singer announced that this would be her final season as a judge on the reality show American Idol, where she had participated for seven years. She explained that she had different plans for the year and that it would be an exciting time for her. Katy even mentioned her upcoming headlining performance at Rock in Rio in September. This entire conversation left fans eagerly anticipating what was to come.

Her last album, Smile, was released in 2020. After over three years without releasing new music, Katy hasn’t put her musical career on hold. From 2022 to 2023, she embarked on her residency entitled PLAY in Las Vegas, where she did 80 shows. The performances had a circus theme, with various colorful settings, reflecting her career and filled with upbeat songs.

What do we know so far

During one show in Las Vegas, the singer playfully teased her new album: “If you can’t love me at my Witness or Smile era, then you can’t love me at my ‘KP6‘ era,” she told the audience.

Since then, she has been dropping hints about her new project, but this week we got it all confirmed. Her newest single will be released on July 11th and will be called “WOMAN’S WORLD.”

Katy shared two previews of the song in a video on her TikTok and Instagram profile.

In the TikTok he appears wearing the same bikini from the promotional photo of her new era.

A snippet of the song’s lyrics:

“Sexy, confident

So intelligent

She is heaven-sent

So soft, so strong” She’s a mother

@katyperry WOMAN’S WORLD SONG JULY 11 VIDEO JULY 12 PRE-SAVE + PRE-ORDER GET READY TO POP OFF KATYPERRY.COM ♬ Womans World by Katy Perry – Katy Perry

In the Instagram video, she appears in casual clothes in her closet singing what seems to be the chorus of the song

A snippet of the song’s lyrics:

“Open your eyes, just look around and you’ll discover You know It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it”

The sound and photoshoots for the music brings futuristic and hyperpop elements. From the snippet she showed, it’s clear that Katy’s lyrics will continue to resonate with themes of empowerment, confidence and strength. Along with her infectious melodies and larger-than-life personality, Katy Perry’s new era promises to be a celebration of self-expression and individuality.

Where has she been?

In addition to her Las Vegas residency, Katy Perry welcomed the birth of her first daughter, Daisy Dove, with her partner Orlando Bloom, just two days before the release of her album Smile. In an interview with E! News, she revealed that her firstborn has been a profound inspiration for her new era, deeply influencing her through the unconditional love they share. “Yes, that is where I am creating from. Just like wholeness, happiness, and just true full love,” the singer disclosed.

Even during motherhood, Katy Perry did not stop expressing her creativity. She launched her own shoe line called Katy Perry Collections. The brand offers a variety of women’s footwear, including sandals, sneakers, high heels, low heels, and slides, all promising unique styles at affordable prices. The designs are vibrant and varied. The pop star even released a multicolored flat shoe, named “THE EVIE DAISY FLAT,” which references her daughter’s name and features a daisy flower on top.

She is back, folks!

With a career marked by infectious pop hits, such as “Dark Horse,” “Wide Awake”, “Firework” and “Teenage Dream”, Katy Perry’s new era is shaping up to be an exhilarating ride for fans old and new. As she keeps evolving as an artist, one thing remains clear: her comeback is bound to leave a lasting impact on the music scene. So, strap in and prepare for the ride because Katy Perry is back, and she’s prepared to lead us on an electrifying futuristic adventure!

