Is Shawn Mendes The Bad Guy? Learn the story told by Sabrina Carpenter in “Short n’ Sweet”

It may seem that the name Short n’ Sweet refers to Sabrina Carpenter’s height and kindness – who, in an interview with Wired, reveals that she is 5 feet – but no. The singer’s new album, released on August 23, was named after talking about the depth of her relationships.

“I chose this title for several reasons. It wasn’t because I’m short. I thought about some of my relationships, and how some were the shortest I’ve ever had, but they impacted me deeply”, jokes the singer, in an interview for Apple Music.

Among these relationships, Sabrina’s affair with Shawn Mendes was the most commented on by netizens on the networks. Lyrics from songs like “Coincidence”, “Dumb & Poetic”, and “Taste” are full of shades and pinpricks not only for the Canadian singer but also for his ex-girlfriend, Camila Cabello.

THE ORIGIN OF THE LOVE TRIANGLE

The interactions between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello began well before 2019 when they started dating. Invited to open Austin Mahone‘s tour in 2014, the singers met and became so close that the following year they released, in partnership, the single “I Know What You Did Last Summer”.

In 2019, the video for “Señorita” exploded on social media with comments about the couple’s chemistry. The song brings the singers closer to a romantic atmosphere with kisses and hot scenes.

In the same year, Shawn and Camilla take on a relationship that ends in November 2021.

Between February and March 2023, Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter were spotted together several times: at parties, on the streets, and in restaurants. However, in March, when asked if he was dating the singer, Mendes replied: “We’re not dating“.

The following month, Camila and Shawn were seen kissing at Coachella. At the end of the festival, a reporter asks the singer if she has resumed her relationship with the Canadian, and she replies that she has.

SHADES IN MUSIC

At least 3 tracks on the album are dedicated to this love triangle involving the three singers.

In “Coincidence”, Sabrina talks about Shawn’s catch with Camila at Coachella, mentioning Palm Springs, the region where the festival takes place.

“What a surprise, your phone just died/ Your car drove itself from L.A. to her thighs/ Palm Springs looks nice, but who’s by your side?/ Damn it, she looks kinda like the girl you outgrew/ Least that’s what you said (That’s what you said)” Sabrina Carpenter in Coincidence

In previous excerpts, Sabrina indicates that the Cuban singer sent indecent photos to the Canadian after the separation:

“Now shе’s sendin’ you some pictures wеarin’ less and less” Sabrina Carpenter in Coincidence

In “Dumb & Poetic”, Carpenter seems to mockingly describe the personality of Shawn Mendes, who says he is adept at natural methods and forms of relaxation, such as mushrooms and meditation:

“You’re so dumb and poetic/ It’s just what I fall for, I like the aesthetic/ Every self-help book, you’ve already read it/ Cherry-pick lines like they’re words you invented” Sabrina Carpenter in Dumb & Poetic

But it’s “Taste” that has an iconic music video featuring Jenna Ortega playing, most likely, Camila Cabello. The lyrics joke about the gap being so short between “relationships” that Cabello must get a taste of it when he kisses Shawn.

“I heard you’re back together and if that’s true/ You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you/ If you want forever, and I bet you do/ Just know you’ll taste me too” Sabrina Carpenter in Taste

