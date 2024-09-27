Is Chappell Roan Really That Rude To Her Fans?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The new icon, Chappell Roan, is involved in a polemic situation regarding her relationship with fans. The singer is accused of being unkind and ungrateful to them.

All the chaos started when the artist posted a video on TikTok talking about the stalking and harassment she has been suffering since her fame grew. “I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job (…) that doesn’t make it okay”. In addition to the video, Chappell also posted a text on her Instagram account speaking out about the subject.

@chappellroan Do not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter. This is just my side of the story and my feelings. ♬ original sound – chappell roan

Many people started calling her a diva, interpreting her video as rude. But, is it really that deep?

First of all, we need to consider that Chappell is a very young woman and is having her first intense contact with fame. The song “Good Luck, Babe!” which went viral and took her to another level of fame was released just five months ago. That’s a very short period of time for a person to get used to being known by millions of people. It’s not that hard to put on her shoes and deal with so many changes in your lifestyle, it’s something that takes time because it really affects someone’s mind. She’s a real person, with real and valid feelings, she’s learning how to deal with this new universe.

Second of all, doesn’t she have a point? Chappell is an artist known for dealing with issues that are very personal, such as sexuality and womanhood. In addition, she is very active on her social media and has grown up on the internet, having a very specific language and connection with her community. These factors can give fans the impression that there is intimacy there, but in fact, there isn’t, and for this reason, a very invasive situation could embarrass and annoy her. She even spoke about this in her video: “It’s weird how people think that you know a person just cause you see them online and you listen to the art they make.”

Setting her boundaries doesn’t make her a bad person or an ungrateful artist, she just doesn’t cope well with this part of fame and has the right to talk about it with her fans.

Anyone can disagree with the way she speaks or acts, but still appreciate her music. Chappell still is an iconic and talented singer who represents a lot to the queer community. At the end of the day, she’s just a girl and she’s learning how to live, just like all of us.

——————–

The article below was edited by Fernanda de Andrade Silva.

Liked this type of content? Check out Her Campus Cásper Líbero for more!