Is Brazil Becoming More Conservative In Politics? What The Election Can Show Us

Conservatism is an important part of the Brazilian political structure that has been present since the monarchy. In the period of the empire, understood the necessity of maintaining national unity and continuing the conservatism influence. In the 20th century, the creation of the party União Democratica Nacional (UDN) in 1940 increasingly favored the conservatism consolidation in the country, defending your ideas.

With the arrival of the internet in the 2000s, conservatism began to present new concepts and take center stage on the media scene, introducing names such as Olavo de Carvalho, who was a major influencer and responsible for the growth of conservatism. “Conservatism derives from a political philosophy of what would be best for society, it presents the idea of conserving timeless values throughout history.“

The impact of Bolsonaro

For many years, because of various left-wing governments, the conservative right remained lost and hidden. However, given the political situation in which Brazil found itself, in 2018, with the candidacy of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), a new right came to the fore to change the politics of recent decades in the country.

The new conservatism, which identifies itself as a new right, presented itself as a reaction to the 12 years of government of the Workers’ Party (PT), showing its dissatisfaction and insecurity. Differentiating itself from the conservatism of the Empire, it began to adhere to liberal ideals, placing as its main agenda a liberal economy and a State that was more of an inducer and less of a provider. Using national symbols, patriotic speeches, the faith and the fight against corruption as motivation.

Reflections on the Municipal Elections

In the current political scenario, we can say that Brazil is returning to what it used to be, more conservative. The population’s dissatisfaction is showing and is increasingly taking center stage in Brazilian politics, where we can see, for example, the expectation of a majority conservative Senate in the 2026 elections.

When we talk about elections in Brazil, for many years the left (PT) dominated the polls, but since 2018 the Brazilian political landscape has changed with the election of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Conservatism has been increasingly present in the country, with an advance of right and center parties.

In the 2024 municipal elections, which took place on the first Sunday (October 6), we can see that the right and the center achieved the highest number of elected mayorships, with around 64% across the country. With the PSD and UNIÃO BRASIL, two center-right parties, growing in the municipal elections. Despite this growth, there is a visible split between the traditional right and the Bolsonaro right, with the center distancing itself from the leadership of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

With an already favorable scenario and the right standing out in this election, we can say that public revolt is growing among the population. With the predominance of the right in the polls, the forecast for the second round is for a right-wing victory, with Ricardo Nunes (MDB) getting 55% of the vote and Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) 33%.

In addition, the emergence of new powerful leaders in the field of elections favors a possible right-wing victory in future elections. According to the CEO of data analysis company AP Exata, Sérgio Denicoli, the 2024 municipal elections brought about a “consolidation” of the right in Brazilian politics.

We can see from all this that one parameter in politics has already been decided. The 2026 elections could be more beneficial for the right-wing camp and the future stage of Brazilian politics, according to experts, with a rise in conservatism.

