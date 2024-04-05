Iheartradio music awards 2024: check out the best moments of the night

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This year’s Iheartradio music awards was last Monday (April 1st), at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and so many amazing things happened. If you didn’t have the opportunity to watch, don’t worry, I’ve compiled some of the best moments of the night for you!

Opening performance

The awards started in big style with Justin Timberlake singing two of the most popular songs of his new album. First he sang his lead single “Selfish” while playing guitar and opted for a more stripped-down version. For his next song, “No Angels”, he included his whole band to go with a bigger performance. Choosing him for the opening was such a hit!

Lead winner of Iheartradio awards

Taylor Swift has now won 25 Iheartradio awards! The artist already had 21 and last Monday she just received six more, putting her at the position of lead winner of Iheartradio awards. Unfortunately, Taylor couldn’t be there to receive them, but she did win Artist of the Year and gave a beautiful speech via video. She thanked the Academy and also made some big promises about her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Do you think this album is gonna be a hit just like all her others?

Tate McRae is shining!

Iheartradio is known for embracing new artists. Recently, Tate McRae has been becoming such a big figure in the contemporary music industry. At the awards, the singer had the opportunity to perform two of her most famous songs from her new album: “Greedy” and “Exes”. Tate did an amazing performance and received so many compliments on the internet.

Beyonce won Artist Innovator

For me, the best part of the night was when Queen B won one of the most important awards of the night: Artist Innovator. Besides winning, the singer was also recognized by Stevie Wonder for her beautiful unstoppable career. Beyonce gave an amazing speech and thanked the Academy for the award.

Otezla presents the Yellow Carpet

No one was surprised that the Yellow Carpet got everyone talking. Otezla was the chosen one to present the moment and she looked so good! The person that had the most commented look was, obviously, Jojo Siwa. With her surprising and innovative style, the dancer, and now singer, has really been shaking the internet with the all black punk look.

2024 innovations

This year’s edition was full of innovations. Iheartradio celebrated the woman power in Pop, had an incredible night of amazing performances and unforgettable moments. If seeing just the best moments of the 2024 Iheartradio Music Award wasnt enough for you, the show will be available on Hulu for the next 21 days. I hope you enjoy knowing a little bit of how the awards went, see you next time!

