How to stop buying your way out of it? A guide to cease overconsumption

“The best thing to fill my emotional void is to buy.” If you’ve never said that sentence, I’m sure you’ve heard it. What we see most are people fleeing from the problems of life, in multiple ways: those who drink, smoke, eat excessively, go out every day, relate to many people in a short time and those who buy. Buy everything and think that the pleasure they feel with it makes it worth it. But it’s, my dear. And that’s what we’re going to talk about: how to stop this need to buy compulsively to “get out” of problems, using some tips for it.

Self-questioning The false feeling of relief we feel when buying is in fact very seductive. Therefore, the desire to acquire more and more things only grows, and that’s when the hole begins to be dug. And that is why questioning is a crucial first step on this very important journey! Look at all the things you already have, from books to clothes. If you need to, take everything out of the wardrobe, make new combinations with the clothes, rearrange them in the closet, all this can help you think if you really need it before buying, or if it’s just a “little will”. The money that doesn’t come back Do you know that trip you dream of taking? The dream house? The car you like? So, all this begins to be realized little by little. Every penny spent thoughtlessly today it’s one less ahead, in the plans you want to put into practice and that require great organization. That is, try to think about everything you can do with the money you save today, probably bigger and more useful things will be the result of the savings made today. Look for the reasons that have led you to this What has tormented you? Many times the answer is ahead of us but we are afraid to face it, and everything is fine, there is still a way out. Talking to someone, whether it’s a trusted friend or a therapist, exposing feelings is no shame. Seeking solutions to this problem as soon as possible is the best thing to do, before it gets worse up front. Set limits To start the process of reducing unnecessary purchases, set limits. for example: make only two “futile” purchases in the month. little by little, you will realize that you can space these expenses to three months for example. Avoid guilt and trust yourself Don’t blame yourself for the purchases you’ve already made, look within yourself for the reasons that led you to this and respect them. It was a confusing moment, just that. Another point and perhaps the most important thing is: trust you. Everything is fine, everything has passed and the focus now is on the future. You are totally capable of going over any problem, just believe and know that you are not alone!

We know what it’s like to go through situations where emotion speaks louder, and we assure you: this is part of the lives of all of us. So, raise your head baby, take the planner, and start planning the goals and finances. Bye bye self-sabotage and hello self-confidence!

