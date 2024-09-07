Here’s Everything You Need To Know About “Saturday Night”, The SNL Movie 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

From Tina Fey to Bill Murray and Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live brought to light names that became legends in their lifetime. Setting the standard for the meaning of being funny and a comedy tone for generations. From their A-list cast to memorable sketches, such as Debbie Downer and Cornheads to their catchphrases, SNL became a memorable show, leaving their mark in television history since 1975.

LIVE FROM NEW YORK

The show basically consists of live comedy sketches. Each episode is hosted by a celebrity, who also delivers an open monologue, accompanied by a musical guest. Every year launches a new season, presenting new characters, jokes and even a new cast. Something that always stays the same is their iconic saying: “It’s live from New York, it’s Saturday night”, a phrase said by one of the actors when breaking character after the end of the cold open sketch

IT’S SATURDAY NIGHT!

Clocks ticking, people rushing from one room to another and a sense of hope only a young group of friends could have, it’s what the filmmakers Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan brought up in the trailer of Saturday Night. Set on October 11th, 1975, show the chaos created during backstage of the first airing of SNL. A “thriller-comedy” is what the director Jason Reitman called it when interviewed by Vanity Fair.

Reitman wanted to create the same atmosphere of anxiety and uncertainty the whole cast and staff of SNL felt in the 90 minutes prior to the first airing of the TV show. In the trailer it is possible to notice how the NBC producers did not think much of it, only allowing it to air for the purpose of filling the time slot during the 11:30 pm on Saturday nights. And how the group took their negative comments as fuel to make a wonderful show and as consequence, history.

Many fans got excited not only for the movie itself but also for the great characterization of the first cast of SNL. Having Chevy Chase, John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtain and Garret Morris, as many others, perfectly portrayed. With Dylan O’Brien, Lamorne Morris, Rachel Sennott, Willem Dafoe, Cooper Hoffman and J.K. Simmons, the perfect ensemble of actors was created to participate in the movie.

Saturday Night will have its world release at the Toronto International Film Festival, on September 10th of 2024. Also being scheduled to release in theaters in the United States at the same date the movie is portraying, October 11th.

