Here are the 5 remarkable moments from Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

After almost a month, the long-awaited second part of Emily In Paris finally arrived with five new episodes full of new things, from incredible looks and new loves, to a new city. With that, I’m here to tell you five remarkable moments from this season!

1. Cannoli or Croissant?

It seems that love can take us to new heights—or even better, to Rome! In this second part, Emily transitions from the Parisian to the Roman atmosphere – and with a new lover by her side, the charming Italian, Marcello!

And like a true guide, Marcello took Emily on a whirlwind tour of the city, visiting all the iconic spots we dream of, in the most traditional way—by Vespa! Among their stops were the Colosseum, the Trevi Fountain, and indulging in delicious traditional Italian cuisine. As Marcello once said: one of the key ingredients to happiness is through the stomach! Agree?

And as always mixing love and work, her team went to visit her in Rome to take care of some business, making our Emily stay in Italy. The last episode left us with a taste of season five, right? What will she choose? Pizza or Crepe? What would you choose?

2. Fugere cliché

We all loved Cindy’s performance at Crazy Horse Paris, which was both sexy and glamorous! This style comes thanks to the house, which opened its doors to the series in this new season, showing the public that besides being romantic, Paris can also be sexy.

Considered by Parisians to be the best and most authentic cabaret in the city, the series did us a favor by recommending a tourist place to escape the classics and enjoy new experiences. It is also ideal for those who are tired of the cliché and would like to try something different, with more theatricality and sensuality. Cindy’s performance was just a sample of what the house offers – and with its great influence on fashion, it makes a great connection with the series. We can already put it on our list of places to visit when we go to Paris!

3. The love between politics and fashion!

Emily’s fame and influence are undeniable. There are moments when she might be strolling through the streets of Paris or enjoying lunch at a restaurant, only to encounter none other than Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France.

Brigitte made a special appearance in the second part of the fourth season of the series, showing herself to be super friendly and a fan of our darling from Paris. Her presence, in addition to further highlighting the elegance of the series, also brings the presence of an important political figure who is a huge defender of French fashion and a fan of the series. We understand you, Macron; we also couldn’t wait for the second part to arrive!

4. All roads lead music to Rome!

Since the first seasons, we’ve noticed the success Mindy has had with her voice on the streets of Paris. However, like Emily, it seems she has also chosen to change her surroundings. In the last episode, she took over the streets of Rome with her beautiful love song while playing the piano. Of course, her red dress added even more elegance, perfectly fitting the charm that Rome demands.

Her street performance hypnotized everyone around her, making them stop what they were doing to enjoy the beautiful music and her excellent voice. Mindy has already found success in Paris and Rome, so now all she needs to do is rock the Chinese pop scene!

5. Capucci inspiration

And speaking of unforgettable moments, you’ve definitely seen the cover of the second part of the series. I know that, just like me, you’ve wondered about the stunning and glamorous red layered dress that our fashion girl has ever worn. This entire production was a tribute by the costume designer.

Marylin Fitoussi created this stunning piece as a tribute to Italian designer Roberto Capucci and, of course, to all of Rome. However, we haven’t had the pleasure of seeing this dress on stage yet. Could it be a preview of a possible new season? Perhaps! One thing I’m sure of is that we loved it!

———————–———————–————–————–

The article above was edited by Brisa Kunichiro.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!