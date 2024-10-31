This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Since we are in October and each day we’re getting closer to one of the best holidays of the year, here are 10 cartoons to get you in the mood for Halloween!

This list is based on cartoons that will make you fall in love with the spirit of Halloween and even get some nostalgic vibes, as you probably watched them as a child.

Coraline (Available for rent on YouTube, Google Play Movies and Apple TV)

We couldn’t start this list without one of the most classic movies to watch on Halloween. Coraline will give you chills, as it shows a little girl named Coraline discovering a creepy dimension just on the other side of a door in her new house. That ‘other world’ resembles her own, only better, where she has perfect parents, perfect food, perfect house and a perfect life – even though everyone has buttons placed where their eyes should be. While enjoying her alternative life, she discovers that her other parents are planning to trap her in that dimension forever. Soon, she sees herself trying to save her real family from the dangers of the Other Mother.

Monster House (Available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Max)

This is a nostalgic one! I’m pretty sure that if you watched this as a child, you still get nightmares about the plot of this movie. Monster House is based on a story of three friends who discover that one creepy house of the neighborhood is actually a monster. As it gets closer to Halloween, they decide to destroy the monster to protect the other kids from getting hurt – even when the adults don’t believe in them. If you’ve never watched it, the ending will surely surprise you, and it’s just one of the best movies to get that Halloween mood.

Mickey’s House of Villains (Only on DVD)

Directly from 2002, if you are looking for a compilation of Halloween cartoons that will give you the best nostalgia ever and also show the true spirit of Disney’s Halloween, this is the one! It’s Halloween at the House of Mouse and Mickey has planned everything for his guests to have the best experience ever, even though he invited the villains to join the party. At midnight, the bad guys decide to take over the place and call it ‘House of Villains’ and this is where the cartoons start to get a little ‘scarier’ – as scary as Disney can get. This is a really fun experience if you are a Disney fan, but also love Halloween and old vibes cartoons.

The Corpse Bride (Available on Max and Amazon Prime Video)

For Tim Burton’s fans, here is his first contribution to get you in the mood for Halloween! The Corpse Bride is surely one of the best movies to get that haunting vibe. In the woods, Victor is practicing his vows to his arranged marriage by placing his wedding ring on what he believes to be a tree branch but ends up being Emily’s skeletal arm – a bride who was murdered after running away with her lover. Now, Victor sees himself stuck into the world of the dead but needs to return before his bride marries a wicked man.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Available on Disney+)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney (@disney) Another one for Tim Burton’s fans, this one will get you just in the right mood for the scariest holiday of the year. Or, maybe, merriest…? The Nightmare Before Christmas will tell you a heartfelt story about Jack Skellington, the King of Halloween. In his world, the monsters prepare during the whole year to give humans the best experience of the true Halloween. Accidentally, Jack ends up crossing the Christmas portal, and he absolutely falls in love with that holiday. So he begins to convince citizens to kidnap Santa Claus and make their own Christmas.

Frankenweenie (available on Disney+)

To end Tim Burton’s round, this is a very fun, but also heartbreaking, cartoon. Even though it isn’t really about Halloween, Tim Burton can always make you feel that spooky vibe. And, also, if you like ‘The Corpse Bride’, many people relate to the two cartoons because of the main characters. Frankenweenie shows a young boy named Victor who is devastated by the loss of his dog, Sparky. Inspired by a science class he had at school, where a teacher showed that it’s possible to stimulate movement through electricity, he builds a machine that allows Sparky to revive. He just didn’t expect that his best friend would come back with slightly different habits.

Monster High: Ghouls Rule (Only on DVD)

If you are a Monster High fan, you surely have watched this before. And it’s a really good way to get that Halloween mood but with a little bit of those monsters’ charm. It’s finally Halloween, but the monsters at Monster High are unfairly accused of having committed a terrible prank with the humans – or, as they call them, the ‘normies’ – just before that special night and are attacked by them in revenge. Now, both of the groups have to prove their innocence before the fight turns into something much bigger.

Gravity Falls (Available on Disney+)

If you love those ‘smart’ cartoons, this one is for you! The story will make you feel intrigued and even impressed with the intelligence of its creator and also make you get some chills with the freaky adventures. The twins Dipper and Mabel are sent to Gravity Falls to spend summer vacation with their great-uncle Stan. On a particular day, Dipper ends up finding an old buried journal in the woods, which contains almost every secret of the creepy town that’s surrounded by mystery. While searching for the author of the journals and trying to understand Gravity Falls’ secrets, the twins have a brilliant – and also dangerous – adventure that they’ll never forget. The whole series will put you get just the right mood for Halloween, but if you’re looking for a specific episode, ‘Summerween’ might be the one for you, where Gravity Falls celebrates Halloween twice in the year – this time in the summer – and Dipper, Mabel and their friends get to meet and experience the horrors of the Summerween Monster.

Over The Garden Wall (Available on Max and Amazon Prime Video)

The eerie, yet whimsical atmosphere of this cartoon will reproduce the feeling of a chilly autumn evening. With appealing animation and a compelling story, it’s one of the best to be watched on Halloween. The brothers Wirt and Greg had just left a Halloween party when they ended up in a dimension called ‘The Unknown’. To find their way home, they need to travel throughout the forest and through towns with the help of the wise old Woodsman and a bluebird.

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (Available on Max and Amazon Prime Video)