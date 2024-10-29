Halloween: 5 Costumes to Rock the Spooky Nights

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

With Halloween just around the corner, the thrill of choosing the perfect costume is kicking in. Whether you’re gearing up for a party, going trick-or-treating, or simply looking to show off your spooky side, nailing a unique and attention-grabbing ensemble is crucial. To this year, check out the top five costume ideas that are guaranteed to make a statement and capture the eerie essence of the season.

1. The Timeless witch with a contemporary flair

The classic witch costume is a Halloween essential, but there’s no reason for it to be ordinary. Give it a modern twist with elements of high fashion. Picture dark velvet dresses, big witch hats, black gloves, and lots of feathers. Don’t forget to go all out with dramatic makeup — think smoky eyes with a touch of glitter and a striking black lipstick. This costume is all about embodying the wicked style while honoring a long-standing tradition.

2. Saltburn: Dark and Glamorous

Inspired by the mysterious and luxurious atmosphere of the movie “Saltburn”, this costume exudes a captivating sense of dark glamour. Oliver and Felix’s outfits are sure to make a statement, offering simple yet powerful ideas for Halloween. To channel Oliver’s style, pair a white suit embellished with nature-themed accents with a deer antler hair piece for an elegant yet earthy look. For Felix’s iconic angelic ensemble, combine a casual white tank top, baggy jeans, and gold wings. Consider adding a symbolic touch with an empty champagne bottle.

3. Marie Antoinette: Real elegance

Embrace the opulence of 18th-century French royalty with a Marie Antoinette inspired costume. Opt for an extravagant ball gown featuring layers of satin or tulle, embellished with lace and intricate details. Complete the look with a towering powdered wig, pearls, gloves, and a fan for an authentic touch. To capture the elegance of the era, finish with a pale complexion, rosy cheeks, and bold lips. This glamorous ensemble is ideal for making a luxurious statement that exudes sophistication.

4. Sonny Angel: Adorably Quirky

If a cute and whimsical costume it’s what you’re looking for, take inspiration from the charming Sonny Angel figurines. To achieve this look, go for a pastel-colored romper or bodysuit paired with a headpiece resembling an animal or fruit, similar to Sonny Angel’s iconic style. Add soft blush and rosy cheeks to capture the figurine’s innocent expression. Embrace the playful, childlike charm of this costume to stand out with a quirky and imaginative twist at any party, bringing lighthearted fun to the celebration.

5. Pierrot Clown: Creepy minimalism

The Pierrot clown, with its melancholic expression and minimalist costume, strikes the perfect mix of elegance and creepiness. To make this costume memorable, focus on theatrical makeup — white face paint, dramatic black eyeliner, and a small, heart-shaped mouth. Stay true to Pierrot’s origins, featuring ruffled collars, oversized buttons, and a black-and-white color scheme. To give a contemporary twist to this timeless sad clown character consider adding modern accessories like platform shoes or shimmering fabrics.

Halloween offers the perfect opportunity to unleash your creativity. The costume trends for 2024 efforts blend classic horror with modern culture. Whether you’re drawn to the dark allure of Saltburn, captivated by the opulence of Marie Antoinette, or eager to reimagine horror icons, these five costume ideas are guaranteed to make you . This year, elevate your spooky side with a costume that’s not only frightening but also stylish, drawing inspiration from history, culture, and fashion.

