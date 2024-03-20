Get to know Abílio Diniz, one of the biggest names in the Brazilian business world

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On February 18th, Abílio Diniz died at age 87. He was born in São Paulo and was one of the biggest names of business in Brazil. He worked as a businessman his whole life with a fortune estimated at 2,7 billions of dollars in 2022, by Forbes magazine.

He graduated in Fundação Getúlio Vargas School of Business Administration and in 1959 opened the first Pão de Açúcar supermarket. Also acted as president of the Board of Directors of Península Participações, founded by him in 2006 and was a board member of the Administration Council of Carrefour Group and Carrefour Brazil.

The investment company Península Participações was founded by him to manage the money of Diniz’s family. However, it also included a social part, called Península Institute, with projects about education and sports, two of the most important things in Diniz’s trajectory through life.

After completing 80 years old, he dedicated himself to personal projects, for example, one created along with his wife, Geyze, a platform to spread healthy lifestyle practices and habits that lead to greater quality life for everyone.

In addition to his success in retail, Diniz’s influence extends to all areas of the Brazilian economy. He has played a key role in shaping the country’s food industry by fostering partnerships with global players and championing sustainable practices.

Abilio Diniz is a prominent figure in the Brazilian business community, known for his extraordinary contributions and transformative impact on the country’s economy. His commitment to corporate governance and ethical business conduct has set new standards for the Brazilian business community and has earned him tremendous respect and admiration.

Additionally, Diniz’s philanthropic efforts highlight his focus on social responsibility and community development. Through a variety of initiatives supporting education, health and poverty alleviation efforts, he left a lasting legacy of positive change and empowerment.

In the annals of Brazilian economic history, Abilio Diniz is an outstanding pioneer and visionary leader who defied adversity and overcame challenges, leaving an indelible mark on the country’s economic situation. His legacy inspires future generations of entrepreneurs and exemplifies the transformative power of passion, perseverance and principled leadership to drive business success and social progress.

