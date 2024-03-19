Get ready for Lollapalooza: everything you need to know about the festival

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Lollapalooza has been a success in Brazil since 2012, in its first edition, which occurred at Jockey Club in São Paulo. The festival always occurs during 3 days here: in 2024 it starts on Friday (March 22) and ends on Sunday (March 24), mobilizing the entire city’s public transportation system over these awaited days.

This year, the festival has three main artists that will headline their lineup: SZA, Kings of Leon and Blink-182, who have had a series of controversies involving their shows in Brazil. Along with these big industry names, some great artists will be taking over the stage in São Paulo such as Fletcher, iconic LGBT singer, Pierce the Veil, a widely known pop emo band, and a huge ‘combo’ of national rappers and funk musicians like MC Davi, TZ da Coronel, Livinho, Xamã, Oruam, MC Daniel and much more.



There are 4 stages in which the concerts will take place: Budweiser, Samsung Galaxy, Alternative and Perry’s by Johnnie Walker. The main attractions normally happen at the Budweiser-sponsored stage.

How to program yourself based on your favorite genre

POP

If you like pop music, here are the main concerts (and their times) to keep an eye on:

Friday at 4 pm – Luisa Sonza on Samsung Galaxy Stage;

Saturday at 1 pm – Day Limns on Alternative Stage;

Saturday at 2:30 pm – Manu Gavassi on Alternative Stage;

Sunday at 7:50 pm – Sam Smith on Samsung Galaxy Stage;

Sunday at 9:30 pm – SZA on Budweiser Stage.

Rock

Now, if you are more of a rock girlie, here is the schedule to follow:

Friday at 9:30 pm – Blink 182 on Budweiser Stage

Friday at 8:10 pm – Arcade Fire on Samsung Galaxy Stage;

Saturday at 7:55pm – Limp Bizkit on Samsung Galaxy Stage;

Saturday at 9pm– Kings of Leon on Budweiser Stage;

Saturday at 10:35pm– Titãs on Samsung Galaxy Stage.



Indie

If you’re all into alt artists, here are the concerts you will like:

Friday at 4:50pm – Fletcher on Budweiser Stage;

Saturday at 5:45PM – Hozier on Samsung Galaxy Stage;

Sunday at 10:50pm – Greta Van Fleet on Samsung Galaxy Stage.

Rap and funk

If you like Brazilian funk and rap here is all you need to know:

Saturday at 2:35 pm – BK on Budweiser Stage;

Saturday at 6:50pm – Kevin o Chris on Alternative Stage;

Sunday at 2 pm- Vulgo FK and Mc Dricka on Perrys By Johnnie Walker Stage;

Sunday at 3:15pm – Tz da Coronel and Oruam on Perrys By Johnnie Walker Stage;

Sunday at 4:45 – Livinho and MC Davi on Perrys By Johnnie Walker Stage.

What to take with you to Lollapalooza:

Suppose you were to follow a list with all the essentials to have a great Lollapalooza experience. In that case, you should have in mind the history of the festival: rainstorms, almost 33ºC, and high-temperature variation. Knowing that and also some other factors, here is what you should bring with you:

A raincoat: you don’t want to be soaking wet during the entire day of concerts, trust me on this one;

Sunscreen: it is good to wear it before you go, but grab a little bottle with you just to be on the safe side, sometimes it is necessary to reapply it during the day;

Toilet paper: you won’t be finding any at the toilets after 1 hour from the beginning of the festival, so take it from home with you;

Sanitizer: as you probably won’t find any toilet paper, you won’t probably find soap to wash your hands;

Open water bottle (without cap): it is quite interesting to bring a bottle with you as there are multiple water stations distributed all over the Interlagos racetrack.

Tickets and additional info

If you haven’t got your tickets yet and this article has woken your desire to go to this rather amazing festival, don’t worry! There are still tickets for every Lollapalooza day on TicketMaster. You can check all the info you need about artists, concerts, and times at https://www.lollapaloozabr.com/ and also on Instagram @lollapaloozabr.

