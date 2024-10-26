Fashion Is Politics And We Can Prove It To You

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Did you know that an IBM study analyzes high heels as an economic indicator? The higher the heel, the deeper the global crisis. Fashion and politics have been intertwined since the beginning; runways serve as stages for mobilizations, but it doesn’t stop there — even how we dress is a political act.

What we wear reflects who we are, our beliefs, and the messages we wish to convey. Although clothes do not speak, they express references and values through fashion, which acts as a form of non-verbal language via semiotics.

A historical example of this communication is the Suffragettes’ protest in the early 20th century. Women fighting for the right to vote wore white, green, and purple garments as symbols of resistance, attracting media attention and bringing visibility to their cause.

More recently, we saw another political impact on fashion through the I Am Voter initiative by the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America). During the Fashion for Our Future event, personalities such as Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Lazaro Hernandez, and Jack McCollough of Proenza Schouler participated in a march in New York to highlight the importance of voting in the U.S. presidential election.

Although fashion is often surrounded by spectacle, it reflects social behavior and communicates much about the cultural, economic, and political state of a society. Thus, fashion is simultaneously history, present, and future.

This connection shows how fashion builds bridges with politics. Styles like Gothic, Punk, and Hippie go beyond clothing and social causes — they represent true ways of life.

Unfortunately, fashion has also marked some of humanity’s darkest moments. Even in cases like Zuzu Angel, who used the runway to denounce the atrocities of Brazil’s military dictatorship, there are instances where fashion has reflected the dark side of society and revealed figures with questionable intentions.

During the Nazi regime, fashion was used as a propaganda tool to promote the aesthetics of ‘Aryan purity.’ Brands like Hugo Boss collaborated with the regime by producing uniforms for the army and the SS troops, showing how the fashion industry can align with authoritarian regimes.

This is why it is essential to critically evaluate the fashion we consume and support. Consumers and fashion enthusiasts must observe which brands align with their ideals and promote fair, inclusive fashion that gives visibility to important causes.

