Fashion: 5 iconic runway moments that we can’t forget!

From iconic models walking the catwalk, to designers who spend years developing collections and projects, fashion shows are a huge collaboration between everyone who works or is involved in this industry. These members are notorious for unpredictable events that can take away or accentuate fashion. Now, check out some of the most shocking moments that have ever happened on the catwalk.

BELLA HADID COPERNI 2022

Corpeni surprised its guests once again by making a dress from scratch in the middle of the catwalk. Iconic model Bella Hadid appeared at the end of the show half-naked, wearing only beige underwear. In the middle of the catwalk, the brand’s team was waiting for the model with equipment that appeared to be made of white spray paint, but was made of a chemical compound that turns into fabric when in contact with the skin. The liquid contains cotton and synthetic fibers suspended in a solution, which evaporates upon contact with the body.

After the dress was sculpted to Bella’s body, the team adjusted the straps and created a slit, using scissors. Everything was produced in less than 10 minutes, right there in front of the public. Bella finished the parade with her powerful catwalk.

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN 1999

Bella Hadid’s show was considered inspired by British brand Alexander McQueen’s spring/summer 1999 show.

At the show, the models walked on a wooden platform with two robots in the center. At the climax, Shalom Harlow wears a white dress and walks to the center of the platform. The platform begins to spin, like a ballerina on a music box. Among the machines, the robots paint the dress with jets of black and yellow paint to the sound of Mozart’s “Piano Concerto n.23 Adagio”.

PETA PROTESTERS AND VICTORIA SECRETS 2002

In fashion, or rather on the catwalks, protests are more common to see. At the parade, Gisele was surprised by PETA. In yet another edition of Victoria Secrets’ highly anticipated annual presentation, members of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) invaded the catwalk while Gisele Bündchen paraded in lingerie. Gisele would star on the catwalk and, in this remarkable moment, protesters held up posters with phrases such as “Gisele: for scum”.

After this moment, the activists made the model rethink her professional choices and follow her path as an environmental activist, as the protest was a response to an advertising campaign by Gisele for the fur coat brand Blackglama, and not for the lingerie brand.

CHANEL AND GIGI HADID 2020

Influencer Marie S’Infiltre is famous for her fashion show stunts. After jumping through the crowd and entering the final line dressed in something that closely resembled an all-Chanel look, model Gigi Hadid removed Marie from the catwalk. In videos from the show, you can see Gigi Hadid confronting the YouTuber, taking her by the shoulder and escorting her off the stage, before security even arrived!

NAOMI CAMPBELL HOLDING A GUN ON THE VERSACE CABWAY

Naomi Campbell is well known for starring in iconic moments on the catwalk. At Milan Fashion Week, Versace’s spring/summer show had a theatrical display. A model ran across the stage in a panic, kneeling and begging as Naomi Campbell taunted him by pointing a gun at his chest. The image of Naomi Campbell smiling while holding a gun remains at the top of the list of the model’s best moments on the catwalk and is still circulating on social media.

After these examples, we can see that fashion shows transcend merely the presentation of new collections; They are stages where unpredictable moments occur that leave marks in the collective memory and in the trajectory and evolution of fashion.

Whether through technological innovations like Coperni’s spray-on dress, impactful protests like PETA’s, or dramatic performances like Alexander McQueen and Versace, fashion on the catwalk reflects the complexity and emotion that characterize this industry. These events not only set trends, but also stimulate cultural and social conversations, underlining the power of fashion as a form of art and expression.

