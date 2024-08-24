Cultural Programme: 5 Musicals that are now playing in São Paulo theaters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Music and movies are undoubtedly the most inexhaustible source of entertainment in the entire world. You may think you’ve seen and heard it all, but there’s always more where it came from.

By combining the two things, there are musicals. Full of choreographies, songs designed to mix with the performance and, of course, a unique way of telling stories, they captivated everyone.

With that, here is a list of five musicals playing this August 2024 in São Paulo, Brazil, so you can watch one of these one time experiences. I’m sure that when watching them, each combination of music, stories and choreography will give you a new and different look on this art form.

1. ELVIS – A Musical Revolution

The actor Leandro Lima is now playing Elvis Presley in Elvis – A Musical Revolution, which is being showcased at Teatro Santander from August 15th to December 1st. The show is based on the story of the King of Rock, providing a unique experience for the public. After remarkable visits to several countries, the production finally arrived in Brazil, presenting a journey with Elvis’ greatest hits.

2. FANTASY – Uma Viagem Musical

From August 17th to September 15th, at Teatro Procópio Ferreira, the musical Fantasy is bringin fairytales to life. Magical and children-friendly, this show delights audiences with changes of scenery and costumes, incredible music and diverse well-known characters – such as Disney princesses. Here, the characters has as a mission to save their stories, facing villains along the way.

3. Legalmente Loira – O Musical

Based on the successful film from the 90s, Legally Blonde premiered on brazilian stages in musical format, and will be playing on August 14th to October 6th at Teatro Claro. The plot revolves around a young fashion student, named Elle Woods, who expects to be proposed to by her boyfriend.

That is until he breaks up with her under the pretext of wanting to study law at Harvard University and saying that the stereotype of “dumb blonde” Elle carries wouldn’t do his career any good. She then decides to try for Harvard Law (What? Like it ‘s hard?) to prove to her ex-boyfriend – and herself – that intelligence and appearance are two different subjects.

4. querido Evan Hansen

From August 16th to September 22nd, at Teatro Liberdade, you’ll be hearing the story of Evan Hansen – a student with an anxiety disorder who considers himself invisible to his classmates. That is until something happens in his high school, leading to his decision of telling a little tiny lie that puts him on the spotlight.

With all the eyes on him, Evan achieves things he never imagined. But for how long? Untangling all his lies, Dear Evan Hansen tries to portray the search for understanding and belonging in the world and how the internet interactions can be fake.

5. Moisés – Príncipe do Egito

Moisés – Príncipe do Egito portrays the life of the prophet and religious leader from the Holy Bible, Moses. In the show, we follow his life all the way from his childhood to his adult life, where he fought for the liberation of his people from slavery. You can wath this musical between August 16th to September 15th, at Teatro Nissi.

__________

The article above was edited by Ana Carolina Michelleti.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus at Casper Libero‘s home page for more!