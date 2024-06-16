Claudia Sheinbaum is elected president of Mexico: What does her victory mean for women around the world?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

On June 2, Mexico witnessed a turning point in its history: the electoral victory of Mexico’s new and first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum. With almost 60% of the votes, the new representative of the Mexican republic was cheered by all her constituents and by women around the world.

Before becoming president, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo created a renowned career with her physics degree and PhD in environmental engineering, becoming the author of more than 100 articles and two books on energy, the environment and sustainable development. Soon after, she began her political career by becoming mayor of Mexico City.

This election was historic for Mexicans, as the country is known for its macho culture set in a patriarchal environment, and much of this is influenced by the political areas of the State, where it is rare for such government positions to be held by women. It makes Claudia a great example for us women who want to conquer even more space in a place where it is not given to us.

In her speech, the new head of government mentioned women, saying: “I am also grateful, because for the first time in the 200 years history of this republic I will become the first woman president of Mexico. And as I’ve said on other occasions, I didn’t get here by myself, we all got here together with our female heroes who created the nation, with our female ancestors, our mothers, our daughters and our granddaughters.”

Her victory is not just for the Mexican elections, but for a global condition, in which Claudia and countless other women are proof that surrendering to the temptation to be reduced to what they expect us to be, makes the whole world miss out on the potential of what we could achieve if we had continued on our path, however difficult it may be. And that’s why Claudia Sheinbaum is an inspiration to so many women around the world.

