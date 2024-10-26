Brazilian Elections 2024: Does The American Ideals Influence In The Rest Of The World?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

World War II devastated many countries in Western Europe, and this situation placed the United States and the Soviet Union as promising rising powers, both attempting to spread, respectively, capitalism and socialism. At this point, we all know where it leads to – the Cold War. The USA ended up getting the spotlight in terms of influence and economic growth, largely due to the Marshall Plan, which aimed to help the recovery of European nations. Moreover, The USA also provided the countries in need of industrial products.

Besides these facts, a little earlier, during the interwar period, the American Way of Life ascended based on four ideals: nationalism, liberalism, capitalism, and media consumption. During the Cold War, the USA began to spread these values through radio, cinema, and television, with the goal of constructing an image of the country as a model of the economic system. So, at this moment, its influence and power over the globe were becoming more impactful.

As a result of that movement, the American Way of Life reached Brazil during Getúlio Vargas‘ populist government. Vargas established commercial deals for the import of U.S. products. But that’s not all, the American culture was spread through the media, cinema, television, and radio, and soon became a part of Brazilians life as well.

So far, we understand that Brazil is part of the U.S. sphere of influence, right? And that also comes into play when we talk politics. Now, let’s fast-forward to the twenty-first century and take a look at the Brazilian presidential elections in 2022 and how Brazil’s relationship with the U.S. could change.

Elections of 2024

In the words of former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, Thomas Shannon, “Brazil and the United States are mirrors of each other”, while the former ambassador of Brazil also said that what happens to one of these two democracies happens to the other. In 2024, both countries are going through elections: the U.S. presidential election and Brazil’s municipal elections.

Two influential figures of the far-right, Donald Trump, the current U.S. presidential candidate, and Jair Bolsonaro, the former Brazilian president who is currently ineligible, support similar ideals. Despite the scandals surrounding his government, many mayors and city councilors Bolsonaro endorses were elected, promoting agendas that resonate with nationalism, liberalism, Christian values, and, at times, calls for increased military interventions.

So, to answer the first question: yes, in my opinion, the United States still holds significant power worldwide, including in Brazilian politics.

