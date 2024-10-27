This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

After the first round of the São Paulo city hall election, the current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), and federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) advance to the second round of the electoral contest.

The São Paulo mayoral elections have been the subject of constant and controversial confrontations regarding defining the best candidates for taking office. With 100% of the ballots counted by October 6th of this year, Ricardo Nunes, the current mayor of the capital, received 1,801,139 votes (29.48% of the valid votes), and Guilherme Boulos, the candidate from PSOL, received 1,776,127 votes (29.07%). Thus, the candidates will compete in the second round of the elections.

Behind these candidates, Pablo Marçal came in third place with 1,719,274 votes (28.14%), falling out of the race to represent São Paulo’s city hall. These numbers ensured the city witnessed one of its history’s most dynamic first rounds.

Driven by its dynamic numbers and a significant division among political representatives, the second electoral round brings, amid polls and a striking presence of perspectives focused on political polarization across different social strata, a series of projections and evaluations based on its potential outcomes.

What do the numbers say about the second turn?

According to a survey created by AtlasIntel Institute and reported this Monday, 21st, Ricardo Nunes has managed the dispute with 54,8% of the vote intentions.

Meanwhile, Guilherme Boulos holds 42.2% of voting intentions. Blank, null, and no votes account for 2.1%, while those who are undecided or chose not to answer make up 0.8%.

This is the first poll conducted by the institute after the first round. Compared to the last simulation, released on October 4th, Nunes gained 8.8 percentage points, while Boulos advanced by 5.2 points.

