Book clubs are coming back: 5 Celebrities’ reading groups on social media

After being away for so much time during lockdown due to Covid 19, people started to search for alternatives to escape such desperate times. One of the alternatives that became a common choice was books. The ability to just visit another reality or another world represented a relief when compared to the situation the world was facing.

A consequence of this adopted habit was the increase in literary market profit boosted by the sprout of new book influencers on TikTok, which also became an escape platform to connect people from all around the world, bringing awareness and influencing people to start reading or engaging in book clubs. Not only that, but these book clubs were responsible for ranking unknown books and authors as best sellers, like Reese Witherspoon’s pick on Little Fires Everywhere.

Now, how about starting the habit of reading after discovering that your favorite celebs may help you? I’m sure their picks will entertain you and also bring awareness to such important topics and global different points of view!

