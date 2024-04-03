Book clubs are coming back: 5 Celebrities’ reading groups on social media

After being away for so much time during lockdown due to Covid 19, people started to search for alternatives to escape such desperate times. One of the alternatives that became a common choice was books. The ability to just visit another reality or another world represented a relief when compared to the situation the world was facing.
A consequence of this adopted habit was the increase in literary market profit boosted by the sprout of new book influencers on TikTok, which also became an escape platform to connect people from all around the world, bringing awareness and influencing people to start reading or engaging in book clubs. Not only that, but these book clubs were responsible for ranking unknown books and authors as best sellers, like Reese Witherspoon’s pick on Little Fires Everywhere.
- Oprah Winfrey – Oprah’s Book Club
From 1996 to 2011, Oprah Winfrey divulged books and interviewed their authors in her TV show, The Oprah Winfrey Show. With modernization and the end of her TV show, the actress created her website, Oprah Daily, and social media that divulges her book club monthly picks content, along with other book recommendations and info. In nearly three decades of reading, Oprah’s Book Club overcame the counting of 100 books and is currently on the 104th pick, with The Many Lives of Mama Love, by Lara Love Hardin.
- Reese Witherspoon – Reese’s Book Club
Created in 2017, Reese Witherspoon‘s book club attracted a lot of attention in social media in the last few years, and along with that, it helped to boost some author’s careers popularity like Celeste Ng, that won a Hulu miniseries adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere by Reese’s own production company, Hello Sunshine, founded to adapt the book club’s picks and support women’ authorship and bring women-centered stories into the light.
- Sophia Abrahão – Projeto EntreLivro
Sophia Abrahão created her book club, Projeto EntreLivros, seven years ago, and shares that once upon a time she organized a book club with her friends and co-actresses and loved the experience. The actress shares discounts and giveaways of the books that are chosen in her book club, in addition to promoting a meet and greet along with Q&As with authors, like Ayòbami Adébáyò, to incentivize readers.
Abrahão believes in the power of a book, especially in schools, the main place where children get unmotivated in reading. Two years ago, the actress inaugurated a reading room in Lindolfo Silva community, in Petrolina. The room, which received her name as a tribute, is a cultural space that aims to bring opportunities and hope to children.
- Dua Lipa – Service 95
Service95 is a platform founded by Dua Lipa and includes a diversity of mediatic services like her website, a weekly newsletter, Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast, and finally the Service95 Book Club. Both media platforms and the book club focus on bringing light to powerful voices and perspectives with a global lens. Dua’s website features writers writing soundtracks and their recommended reading list, along with video links of Dua’s conversations and Q&As with the monthly author.
- Emma Roberts – Belletrist
Belletrist, founded in 2017, is run by Emma Roberts and her best friend, Karah Preiss. The duo already had the habit of exchanging text messages and phone calls which contained the same question: “What are you reading?”, leading to the initiative to start the book club.
In addition to the book club, Belletrist also developed a newsletter and a production company called Belletrist Productions, which was responsible for First Kill on Netflix and Tell Me Lies on Hulu.
Now, how about starting the habit of reading after discovering that your favorite celebs may help you? I’m sure their picks will entertain you and also bring awareness to such important topics and global different points of view!
