Audrey Hepburn: how does the actress still influence fashion?

It’s impossible to think about fashion history without mentioning Audrey Hepburn, the Belgian actress who created timeless trends with her elegant and classic style, capturing the hearts of everyone she encountered. So, for this May 4th, which would have been her 95th anniversary, Her Campus decided to pay tribute by recounting how Audrey, with her kindness and grace, forever changed the world of fashion.

The Hepburn legacy on fashion

Audrey’s long friendship with Hubert de Givenchy is one of the most relevant aspects of her life in fashion. Their collaboration made Hepburn stand out and shaped her classy and minimalistic style. Additionally, Givenchy designed her most memorable look, the little black dress she wore in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

The pearl necklace, the tiara, the high bun, the sunglasses, and the croissant create one of the most iconic and memorable outfits in the history of cinema, popularizing this style until today!

Other dresses worn by the actress have also become immortal in fashion history. For instance, the red dress worn in the movie Funny Face, as Audrey descends the stairs of the Louvre Museum, and the black and white gown in Sabrina.

But Audrey’s contribution to fashion goes much further! Ballerina flats, cigarette trousers, trench coats, indigo jeans, waist belt, black roll neck and cat eye sunglasses, are just some of her essentials that became classic pieces in a girl’s closet.

Timeless! Still on nowadays the girls see themselves on Audreys looks

Her fashion has not just become a distant memory, but a revisited one! Countless celebrities draw inspiration from her outfits, such as British actress Lily Collins, who not only bears a striking resemblance to Audrey but also embraces her classic style.

Furthermore, her past outfits have often been honored on red carpets, becoming memorable looks for new generations. One such instance was Kendall Jenner’s appearance at the 2021 Met Gala, where the model presented a sexy and modern version of a memorable Audrey Hepburn look from My Fair Lady. This red carpet moment sparked conversations and became one of the favorites in Met Gala history.

Kendall Jenner looking stunning and referencing Audrey Hepburn’s look from ‘My Fair Lady’ #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/k6Q0clCnRk — summer is inactive (@erosrrry) September 14, 2021

Setting aside celebrities, ordinary girls also make it a point to keep Audrey’s style alive. With more casual looks but still with Hepburn’s touch, girls around the world translate their own style into the actress’s classic and minimalist style.

Kindness is the best fashion trend

Audrey’s style remains popular until today, not only for its easy, classical, and timeless features, but also because of who she was:a philanthropic, kind, empathetic, and gentle person who enchanted everyone she met. This aspect, often overlooked, holds great power in the eyes of women.

“For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.” Audrey Hepburn

She inspires girls not just with her fashion, but with her essence and her ability to captivate hearts. She embodies qualities that resonate deeply with the female gaze, making her memory vivid and her influence enduring.

