Are you going to watch “Back to Black”? Remember some moments of Amy Winehouse’s career

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Amy Jade Winehouse (1983-2011) was a British singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist known for her distinctive voice, which permeated several musical genres, including soul, jazz, R&B and Caribbean rhythms, such as ska. Despite her short career, the artist was and continues to be a worldwide phenomenon. Later this month, the world will be able to learn a little more about her story in a biopic called Back to Black.

While the work hasn’t hit theaters yet, remember some of the highlights of Amy’s award-winning career.

The beginning

The musical influence on Amy’s life began early. Some of her uncles were professional jazz musicians, and her father sang as a child with his family. At the age of 10, in 1993, the singer briefly formed a rap duo called Sweet ‘n’ Sour, referencing Salt-N-Pepa.

During her brief stay at the BRIT School, an institution that focuses especially on artistic education, Amy began writing and performing with a jazz band. Her first professional contract as an artist came in 2002, when a school friend, singer Tyler James, passed a demo tape to her manager, Nick Shymansky, who decided to sign the young girl.

the debut album “Frank”

In 2003, on Island Records, Winehouse released her first album, Frank, named after artist Frank Sinatra. Her first work was responsible for two Brit Awards nominations, for best female artist and best urban artist.

The songs revolve around Amy’s past relationships and the sincere lyrics made The Guardian newspaper define the singer as Charmed and dangerous in an interview at the time.

“Yeah, I’m an open book. Some men do think I’m a psycho bunny-boiler. But I think that’s funny. If you’re nice to me, I’ll never write anything bad about you. There’s no point in saying anything but the truth. Because, at the end of the day, I don’t have to answer to you, or my ex, or … I shouldn’t say God … or a man in a suit from the record company. I have to answer to myself”, said Amy.

During the release of Frank, Amy made an appearance on a British talk show and performed I Heard Love Is Blind. Although she was still at the beginning of her successful career, her charisma and talent were already great highlights.

Back to Black

Amy’s most famous album, Back to Black, was released in 2006, being a milestone in her career. During the 50th Grammy Awards in 2007, she received honors for Best New Artist, the album was named Best Pop Vocal Album and Rehab won awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Additionally, Back To Black was also nominated for Album of the Year, but lost to River: The Joni Letters by Herbie Hancock.

The songs, which talk about the relationship with Fielder-Civil, made it the best-selling album in the United Kingdom the following year, selling around 1.85 million copies. The successful album took Amy Winehouse to the record for the biggest female debut in UK history, as well as securing a position on the US Billboard, solidifying it as the biggest female debut in the British market at that time.

Awards

BRITs 2007

The release of the artist’s second album kicked off an awards season. In 2007, she received the British Phonographic Industry’s BRIT Awards in the categories of British female solo artist and British album of the year.

5 Grammys in one night

At one of the biggest awards in the music industry, the Grammy Awards, Amy received 5 gramophones in one night during the edition of 2008. The number of trophies won by Winehouse placed her in second place for the most Grammy wins by a female solo artist in a single night, alongside Lauryn Hill, Beyoncé, Alison Krauss, Norah Jones and Alicia Keys.

Festivals

Year I live at Lollapalooza 2007

On a sunny Sunday afternoon, August 5, 2007, Amy performed at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. The show had a full audience and, of course, Amy’s unique voice with her band.

Isle of Wight Festival

Another notable festival, which Amy participated in the same year, was the Isle of Wight Festival, in England.

In an interview at the time, she said she was looking forward to a summer full of festivals. “I like playing in festivals because everyone just wants to have fun,” Winehouse told Virgin Radio.

In addition to the solo performance, the singer joined the Rolling Stones, singing Ain’t Too Proud to Beg, by the Temptations.

THE DUET WITH TONY BENETT

One of the last recordings of Amy Winehouse’s career, in 2011, was alongside Tony Bennett (1923-2003), an American singer, considered one of the great names in Jazz. The song chosen was the track Body and soul from the album Duets II.

In an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer in 2012, Tony said:

“She said, ‘You know, two years ago, I won a Grammy, and I wasn’t excited about winning the Grammy, I was excited about Tony Bennett’s announcement.’ She was a big fan of mine, and I was very surprised because she was very young.”

He added – “She just had the gift of being able to sing so well and was influenced by Billie Holliday, Jackie Washington, Ella Fitzgerald. Her dream was to become very, very famous by doing this“.

The song received the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo/Group in 2012, and all profits generated by the track went to the family institute that helped young people in need.

Shortly after receiving news of her tragic death, Bennett shared with Us Weekly:

“She was an extraordinary person with rare vocal talent, and I am deeply saddened that her exceptional talent was cut short so soon. She was lovely and very intelligent. When we recorded it together, she delivered a moving performance.”

Legacy

Despite her short career, Amy left her mark as an artist, and influences generations of musicians and fans around the world. Artists such as Adele, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Florence Welch, Laura Mvula, Billie Eilish and many others have already publicly declared their admiration.

In 2021, she was named one of Most Influential Women Musicians Of This Century by National Public Radio. With just two albums released, she managed to sell around 40 million copies. The British singer’s impact on the music industry and pop culture is invaluable.

On Spotify, more than 18 million users listen to her music every month. Amy’s unique way of dressing, putting on makeup and facing life left a lasting legacy.

————————————————

The article above was edited by Mariana do Patrocínio.

Liked this type of content? Check out Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!