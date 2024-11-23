American Psycho is getting a new adaptation – here’s why you won’t want to miss it

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

American Psycho is a true 2000s cinema classic, standing out as a psychological horror film with a significant impact. The movie gained a loyal fanbase and became a milestone in the genre, with iconic scenes that have turned into cultural references, often recreated in various films and TV productions.

Today, American Psycho is considered a cult film, still sparking intense discussions about its disturbing plot and the surprising ending, which continues to fascinate and divide opinions.

With its success from the 2000s enduring to this day, the audience has even more reason to be excited. Lionsgate Pictures has announced a new adaptation, which will be directed by Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino. He is known for major films like Challengers (2024) and Call Me by Your Name (2017). The film doesn’t yet have a release date. However, fans are already speculating about who will take on the role of the next Patrick Bateman.

THe new project

Rather than being just a remake of the original film, Guadagnino’s new project aims to deliver a completely fresh adaptation of the literary work, taking its own direction and exploring different aspects.



The studio had been eager to produce the film for some time, and after meeting with the director, they were confident that he was the perfect choice for the project.

“Luca is a brilliant artist and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP” Lionsgate said in a statement.

ABOUT THE CLASSIC

Based on Bret Easton Ellis‘s controversial novel, the film follows Patrick Bateman, a wealthy and narcissistic Wall Street executive with a disturbing secret life as a serial killer. The story delves into the excesses and moral decay of 1980s corporate culture, offering a chilling critique of consumerism and identity. Christian Bale’s portrayal of Bateman remains one of his most iconic roles.

The original film was directed by Mary Harron, who co-wrote the screenplay with Guinevere Turner. Harron’s direction brought a unique and striking approach to the material, balancing the grotesque violence with sharp humor and social critique. Her ability to humanize Bateman’s monstrous nature while keeping the audience uneasy was key to the film’s lasting impact. Despite initial controversy surrounding the graphic content, the film has since achieved cult status, praised for its clever writing and provocative themes.

While details about the cast and filming of the new adaptation remain scarce, there is great anticipation about what this reimagining will bring. It is unclear which elements of the original will be preserved and which might be adapted to suit a modern audience. Luca Guadagnino’s direction, known for its meticulous attention to detail and bold visual style, could infuse Bret Easton Ellis’s classic with a fresh perspective. Fans are eager to see how Guadagnino will reinterpret Patrick Bateman’s character and the story’s themes, potentially exploring new dimensions of its chilling and satirical narrative.

WHO WILL BE THE NEXT PATRICK BATEMAN?

The question that everyone is asking: who will be the next Patrick Bateman? Speculation is rife as fans debate who could bring Bret Easton Ellis’s infamous character to life in the new adaptation. One of the most talked-about contenders is Finn Wittrock, celebrated for his chilling villainous role in the fourth season of American Horror Story and his gripping performance in the recent thriller Don’t Move. Wittrock has an uncanny ability to embody unsettling characters, and fans on social media have noted his similarity to Christian Bale. Both actors excel at delivering a sharp, sardonic edge to their portrayals of psychopaths, capturing their essence with subtle glances and a commanding presence.

Other names frequently mentioned include Jacob Elordi and Charles Melton, rising stars who could bring their own spin to the character. Interestingly, there is also growing interest in the idea of a gender-swapped Bateman. Margaret Qualley, who shined in The Substance, has been floated as a bold choice, given her knack for portraying layered, enigmatic roles.

Whether the filmmakers choose to stick to tradition or take a daring new direction, the casting of Patrick Bateman is already generating significant buzz and high expectations.

