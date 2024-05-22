The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the debut of Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Tortured Poets Department”, many speculations were made by fans about the inspiration for its development, especially since the end of her long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn. As a Swiftie, I believe there is more behind the creation of this album. After all, she also dated The 1975’s singer Matty Healy in 2023. This relationship was unexpected when it was announced, but if we look back, it’s not the first time they were spotted together. Therefore, to understand it, here is a timeline marking Taylor’s and Matty’s mutual connection.

2014

In 2014, rumors of a relationship between Matty Healy and Taylor Swift first began. It all started in November when Taylor attended The 1975’s show in LA with Selena Gomez and met Matty backstage. Shortly after, Healy was seen on stage wearing a 1989 shirt inspired by Taylor’s album “1989.” Continuing the t-shirt saga, Taylor was later seen wearing a 1975 shirt herself.

All those little signs led us to think they were dating, strengthening the new rumors of them being together. Because of all the buzz, Matty was asked in an interview about Taylor, marking his first time publicly acknowledging her:

“We exchanged numbers, let’s see what happens. I mean, what am I gonna do, go out with Taylor Swift? She’s a sensation. Wouldn’t say no.”

A month later, Taylor attended another 1975 show, but this time with Karlie Kloss. Matty was asked again about the rumors, and he said that they indeed talked but denied actually dating her.

2015

In February, Matty and Taylor were seen partying together in London at the after-party for the BRIT Awards. So we can consider that they kept in touch during this period of three months (December to February). However the rumors had cooled down a little.

2016

In 2016, specifically in March, Matty did an interview for the British magazine “Q,” where he said:

“If I had gone out with Taylor Swift, I would’ve been ‘fucking hell! I am not being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ You know, fuck that. That’s also a man thing, a de-masculating thing, emasculating thing.”

After his controversial statement that made him look bad to Swifties, he posted a follow-up note saying that his quotes were taken out of context and that Taylor and he never dated. It’s not new news that Matty is afraid of fame and in the same month, he also clarified:

“I had fears of being somebody’s boyfriend before even being recognized for my music or presence as a person in my own right.”

2019

In that year Matty expresses his interest in collaborating with Taylor for an album, (although they haven’t been seen together for a while), who by this time (September) was dating the actor Joe Alwyn. Healy tells host Neil Griffiths on the Green Room Podcast that he thinks Taylor is amazing and say:

“if you ever want someone to help you set up the mics for your acoustic record, just so you know, I’m there”.

2023

On January 12, four months before Taylor and Matty were initially reported to be dating, Taylor performed as a surprise guest at The 1975’s show in London. However, in January, it was still widely believed that Taylor and Joe were together, and to this day, there’s no certain date for their breakup.

Moving to May 3, “The Sun” released the first press release officially confirming Taylor’s and Matty’s new relationship, with the title “Taylor’s new Brit lover. Star is dating 1975’s rocker Matty”. This day is also known as the day Matty Healy said in his show: “This is about you. You know who you are. You know… I love you.”. Exactly two days later Taylor repeated these words in her show during Cardigan’s bridge – a song fans believe to be written about Matty: “This one is about you. You know who you are. I love you”. That was the first time after nine years that Taylor’s and Matty’s rumor of a possible relationship came back stronger than ever.

Seven days later, Matty performs with Phoebe Bridgers, whose band was at the opening of The Eras Tour. This collaboration continues for several consecutive shows as Matty attends them around the world. They were also captured together at Casa Cipriani in New York, and a source told Page Six that they were seen “cuddling and kissing”.

On May 16, Taylor and Matty were seen going in and out of Electric Lady Studios, which is Jack Antonoff’s studio in NYC. For that, we can assure that Jack was mutual friends with them, especially considering the fact that he produced the 1975’s “Being Funny In A Foreign Language” and Taylor’s “Midnights”, both albums released in October 2023.

At last, in June a source told “Entertainment Tonight” that Swift and Healy broke up because they were both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other. At the moment, Taylor and Matty went their separate ways, as Taylor is dating Travis Kelce, a NFL player for the currently winning team at the 2024’s Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs, and Matty is in a relationship with the American model Gabbriette Bechtel.

2024

But even with the end of the relationship, if we analyze Taylor’s recently released album, The Tortured Poets Department, we can connect some of her songs, like “Guilty as Sin?”, “ But Daddy I Love Him”, “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” and “Fresh Out The Slammer” for example, with her former relationship with Matty, but those are just speculations from a Swiftie’s view.

Now that we have a closer look through Matty’s and Taylor’s history together, it’s up to you: what more connections can we make from her new songs?