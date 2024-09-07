A rockstar trapped in a supermodel’s body: here are some of Kate Moss’ most memorable moments

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kate Moss is considered one of the greatest models of all time, being part of the list of the five best supermodels, which included Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Claudia Shiffer. As Well as shaping the aesthetics of the time, having a consolidated career, with several magazine covers, being part of major fashion campaigns and also being marked by some controversies.

It’s always nice to take a look at the most remarkable moments in the British supermodel’s career, life, her iconic work, and why she is considered a rockstar trapped in a supermodel’s body.

Calvin Klein

One of her first jobs 1992 was the Calvin Klein campaign with actor Mark Wahlberg. During the campaign, the model was topless and wearing only jeans. At the time, the shoot gained popularity for its low production and Moss’ beauty.



However, in a recent interview, the model spoke again about this moment in her career and said she felt extremely uncomfortable: “I felt completely objectified. And vulnerable and scared. I think they played on my vulnerability. I was very young and innocent, and Calvin loved that.”

Fashion Show

Even though she was only 1.70 cm tall, Kate Moss was not intimidated by the catwalk. With an angelic and powerful catwalk, she walked in several shows, the most emblematic of which were: when she walked while sucking on a popsicle for Vivienne Westwood‘s 1995 summer collection.

Other highlights were her first appearance with pink hair in Versace‘s 1999 summer show, and the show in which Alexander McQueen made a milestone in fashion history with a projection of a hologram of Moss.

Off The Runway

Kate’s style was that of a messy girl, with messy hair and smudged eyeliner , as if she had just left a party where Kate was a frequent figure in the tabloids for her nights out. With grunge and chic looks and always with a touch of rebellion in her personality too.

Heroin Chic

Heroin Chic was a trend in the 1990s. Kate Moss had a big influence on this style, as she had the characteristics that made heroin chic popular, such as a super slim body, distant eyes marked by dark circles and a hungover face. The name of the trend refers to the appearance of those who used the drug. At the time, everything was very glamorous, and there was an idea that “drugs are cool”.

Cocaine Kate

Kate earned her nickname in 2005, when the Daily Mirror magazine published photos of the model snorting cocaine alongside her boyfriend at the time, Pete Doherty, a member of the rock band Babyshambles. The backlash led to the loss of contracts with Burberry, Chanel, and H&M. After rehab, Kate landed new contracts and her first exclusive collection.

Nowadays, the model has a quieter life. After leaving modeling, she continues as a businesswoman with her Cosmoss brand and an agency that represents artists, and models, including her daughter. Moss left a legacy in fashion and is still recognized for her career.

