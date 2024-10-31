The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

“In Girl World, Halloween is the one night a year when a girl can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it…” As Regina George said, Halloween is the time of the year that you can put all your ideas on the table and dress however you want, scary or not. If you wanna put some fake blood and fake bruises on your body, it’s a good option, but if you want to put on some glitter and a colorful dress, it’s okay too!

The October season is all about creativity. For those who find inspiration in villains, movies are the best way to discover the most fun and terrifying characters, as well as those who embody the cute and sweet. Whether you want to scare or not, check out these six movie character ideas to get inspired for Halloween:

1. Dr. Facilier (villain in The Princess and the Frog)

Starting with the scary ideas, Disney movies provide us plenty of options. The famous villains are easily recognizable and display total creativity. Dr. Facilier, the villain of The Princess and the Frog, wears a purple outfit, a black hat with a skeleton design and a skeleton makeup. This costume is really easy to do and you can find various clothing items and inspiration, ranging from simple to sophisticated looks.

2. Captain Jack Sparrow (from Pirates of the Caribbean)

One of the most iconic figures is Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean, a character known for his unique style. His look is instantly recognizable, featuring a worn-out pirate coat, a bandana, layers of beads and trinkets and the trademark messy dreadlocks. This costume is accessible and can be created using items you may already have, or by adding pirate accessories for a more authentic look.

A good idea is to use a lot of textiles to create the look and incorporate many accessories related to the sea, as well as coins.

3. Bellatrix (from Harry Potter)

Straight from the world of Hogwarts, one of the most famous and easily recognizable villains is Bellatrix Lestrange, displaying a dark and intense look. While a lot of people remember Valdemord, Bellatrix can be as scary as him.

With her torn black dress, wild hair, and piercing gaze, the Bellatrix costume is relatively simple to create. You can use dark clothes, leather accessories, and bold eye makeup to capture her intense look.

4. Puss in Boots

Puss in Boots is one of the costumes that has been impressing many people on social media, especially on TikTok. His look includes a musketeer hat with a feather, tall boots, a cape, and a belt. For the costume, you can use brown and black clothing and even add a toy sword to complete the look.

5. Raven (from Teens Titans)

From the DC Comics universe, there’s Raven. For her look, you can wear a dark purple hooded cape, a black dress or bodysuit, and pair it with black tights and boots. Add a belt with red stones for a character-inspired detail. For makeup, apply a light contour on your face and use purple or black eyeshadow, finishing with Raven’s iconic red symbol on the forehead, which can be drawn with makeup or applied as a sticker.

6. Lydia Deetz (from Beeatlejuice)

For lovers of the 90’s, Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice is a creative option. For the look, wear a long-sleeve black dress or a red dress with ruffles (if you prefer her wedding style from the movie). Add a black veil or cape for an extra touch. For the hair, you can leave it loose and messy or use a wig with short bangs. For makeup, create a pale complexion, apply dark eyeshadow around the eyes, and finish with a subtle lipstick to capture Lydia’s iconic gothic look.

