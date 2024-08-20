50 years with Amy Adams: Remember her most iconic roles

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Amy Lou Adams is a highly regarded American actress known for her roles in both romantic comedies and dramas. Her career began as a dancer in a dinner theater, and she made her film debut with a supporting role in the dark comedy Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999).

Her trajectory surely has been impressive ever since! From roles that marked the childhood of those who loved princesses, with Enchanted (2007), to the ones that captivated the audience, like in Arrival (2016), remember some of Adam’s most iconic roles.

1. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Few people knew Amy Adams when she appeared in this film. Starring as Brenda Strong, an innocent and charming character, here she interpreted a young woman who falls in love easily. Ensnared by Frank Abagnale Jr., the actress took full advantage of the opportunity to act alongside big names like Leonardo DiCaprio.

Anyone who had never seen Adams before might have assumed she had a genuine deep southern accent and was an easily fooled girl, showcasing the strength of her acting skills and her ability to fully inhabit each role.

2. Junebug (2005)

Adams’ breakthrough role as Ashley Johnsten, in the acclaimed independent comedy-drama Junebug, earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She infused her character with her own optimism and bubbly personality, drawing from her own experiences.

Who would have thought that a role in a small independent film could lead to an Oscar nomination? In the film, Amy’s on-screen presence is magnetic, making us love her character through her compelling performance.

3. Enchanted (2007)

Who wasn’t charmed by Amy’s performance in this Disney classic? She brought Giselle to life – a character who steps out of a fairy tale to navigate the real world. Her unparalleled innocence and charm makes Giselle’s journey between worlds enchanting.

At the time, the celebrity was not yet widely known, but her charisma in this role opened many doors. She took intensive singing lessons for the film and had to learn how to move in a cumbersome dress that weighed about 18 kilos. Her dedication and talent truly shined through in this role.

4. Man of Steel (2013)

In her portrayal of Lois Lane, Amy demonstrates her versatility and willingness to embrace various roles. She brings to life a strong and graceful character, proving that the Daily Planet was too small for this perfect reporter.

In Man Of Steel (2013), her character is a critical part of the film. Lane is Clark Kent’s main love interest, as well as an investigative journalist, war correspondent, and photographer. Adams adeptly navigates this complex character, showcasing her skill and depth.

5. Arrival (2016)

Arrival is an intriguing film that blends sci-fi with mystery, emotion, and existentialism, exploring the fine line between past and future. Here, Adams plays Louise Banks, a linguist leading a team who needs to communicate with visiting aliens. The 2016 film presents a complex character caught between past and future, with Denis Villeneuve‘s choice of actress for this role proving to be perfect.

The article above was edited by Maria Esther Cortez.

