4 Karaokes You Should Check Out In São Paulo

We all know that São Paulo offers many options for those who want to explore the nightlife in the city. Besides the pubs and parties, you can also find places where you can have fun with your friends in a non-obvious way. Having this in mind, this article will present to you places where you can have an amazing time singing, drinking and listening to good music.

1- Curtiça Bar

Located in Pinheiros, one of the most famous neighborhoods in São Paulo, Curtiça Bar offers karaoke nights, themed parties and a bar with unique drinks. Their schedule is posted at the beginning of every week and you can also have a reservation on their site.

Karaoke parties usually go from 6 pm till 1 am during the week and have no private rooms. They have an inviting environment by offering a dance floor, good sound, lighting and club air conditioning.

2- Spoiler Bar

Also known for its unique decoration based on movies and series, the Spoiler Bar offers karaoke nights with different themes so you can have fun listening to your favorite movie soundtrack. They have an excellent (and really different) selection of drinks inspired by productions like “Shrek” and “Bridgerton”.

They have an extensive song selection that includes MPB, samba, rock and anime soundtracks. Reservations are made on their site or direct message in social media.

3- Toca Uma Pra Mim Karaoke

With a fun name, this bar also offers themed karaoke nights like “The Twilight Night” and “Taylor Tunes Night”. It’s located in Tatuapé, a famous district in São Paulo full of bars and restaurants. Every event has its own special drinks, so you can explore even more the universe of the day theme.

The bar has a cheerful vibe so it’s perfect to celebrate a birthday or have fun in a group. Their schedule is available on Instagram every beginning of month so you can check the best day for you.

4- Tokyo.sp

Perhaps one of the most famous bars in São Paulo, Tokyo is also a nightclub and restaurant. Located downtown, the bar has an unique environment that tries to meet all expectations of the customers. If you’re hungry, you can have a delicious burger in the restaurant, if you’re more into dancing and listening to good music, you can take the stairs and there will be a nightclub waiting for you. But karaoke is also different by having private rooms so you can have an amazing time just with your friends.

The building has 9 floors counting with a theater, expositions, karaoke rooms, public karaoke, restaurant and a dance floor with an awesome view for the famous Copan and Edifício Itália.

