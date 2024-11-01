2nd Round Elections in São Paulo: What Were the Candidate’s Strategies to Win

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The electoral dispute in São Paulo between Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) reflected a strong contrast between political visions, with Nunes representing a more right-wing approach and Boulos, a more left-wing project. Both candidates worked hard in the final days of the campaign to mobilize the electorate, with strategies ranging from the massive use of social networks to public events and debates aimed at consolidating their support bases.

According to an Atlas Intel poll, Ricardo Nunes led the voting interest in the second round of the election for mayor of São Paulo with 54.8%, while Guilherme Boulos held 42.2%. This lead of 13 percentage points indicated a scenario of consolidation for Nunes, although the margin could still have changed as the election approached.

Nunes Campaign: Administative and Security

Ricardo Nunes’ campaign in the second round of the São Paulo elections was strongly based on the idea of administrative continuity, positioning himself as a stable and secure choice for the city. Nunes used his position as current mayor to emphasize his experience and projects already underway, with a focusing on improving urban infrastructure and strengthening public safety, areas he considers essential for the development and well-being of citizens.

Nunes also received support of business and conservative sectors, who valued his moderate stance and agenda focused on economic development. By presenting himself as a technical manager focused on results, he sought to consolidate the support of voters who see stability and continuity as the decisive factors for the future of São Paulo.

Debate Absence Strategy

Another strategic element of Nunes’ campaign was his absence from public debates, especially televised ones, missing the debates on Rede TV and SBT, as well as the debate on CBN radio. He avoided direct confrontations with his opponent, Guilherme Boulos, as a tactic to protect himself from attacks and criticism that could damage his image. One of the subjects that Nunes avoided in the debates was the constant blackouts in the city of São Paulo. Leader in the polls, Nunes preferred to stay away from publicity that could give Boulos visibility and, consequently, reduce his electoral advantage.

However, Boulos used Nunes’ absence as a campaign strategy, using this opportunity to present his proposals and talk directly to the electorate about the city’s problems, such as the energy crisis and the lack of effective housing policies.

Instead of being limited by the lack of direct confrontation, Boulos took advantage of the opportunity to present his proposals and openly dialogue with the population. He proposed a “public debate” format with São Paulo voters, in which citizens can question him directly on crucial issues such as health, security, housing and the energy crisis.

Boulos Campaign: Social Inclusion and Changes

Boulos’ narrative focused on denouncing the shortcomings of Ricardo Nunes’ current administration, particularly in areas such as public services and social inequality. He drew on his experience as an activist and coordinator of the Homeless Workers’ Movement (MTST) to emphasize his commitment to popular agendas and the defense of a more inclusive city.

Another crucial part of his strategy was building a broad coalition with left-wing parties and social movements, reinforcing the support of the PT and other progressive forces, along with backing of President Lula.

The Victory

With the victory of Ricardo Nunes in the elections, who obtained an impressive 59.56% of the valid votes, his strategy of continuity of government was effective. This expressive percentage in relation to Boulos not only reaffirms the confidence of his voters in his administration, but also indicates that the policies and actions implemented throughout his mandate have resonated positively with those who supported him during the elections.

