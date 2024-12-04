2024 is almost over: Let’s check what music festivals are coming to Brazil in 2025

Music plays a fundamental role and goes far beyond simple sounds and beats: it works as a bridge between various generations and cultures, impacting our focus, mental and physical state and even the connections we make with people.
Thinking about the impact music has on our beings, it is notable the importance of music festivals on our culture, as a way to influence the dissemination of new artists and bring them closer to their fans and allow us to have new and unique experiences.
In 2024, we were able to enjoy various festivals, ranging from pop to rock to country, in the city of São Paulo, and in 2025, it will be no different. Therefore, here is a list of five festivals that you can enjoy next year!
- CarnaUOL 2025
To start the year off right, CarnaUOL arrives in São Paulo on February 8th at Allianz Parque. The festival is in its tenth edition and is held in celebration of one of the biggest and busiest holidays in Brazil, Carnaval.
In addition to an incredible structure, the festival is perfect for all audiences. In 2024 the festival presented performances by Gloria Groove, Maiara & Maraisa and Joelma, and next year it will feature several artists and musical styles, such as: Christina Aguilera, Belo, Ana Castela, KVSH and many others.
- I WANNA BE TOUR
Also in February (22), the I Wanna Be Tour returns to São Paulo for the second time in its history, with shows focused on rock, punk and emo, making it a reality for many people to witness a festival with shows of this musical genre even after a few years.
The setlist and show times have not yet been confirmed; however, last year’s edition of the festival featured shows by Fresno, Plain White T’s, Pitty and NX Zero. If you are already interested in taking part in this fun experience, tickets are now open on the Eventim website!
- Lollapalooza 2025
One of the most iconic and innovative music festivals will once again take place at the Interlagos Race Track, the same venue as it has been in for the last 10 years. Next year, Lollapalooza will feature a variety of pop hits and underground artists.
After SZA‘s incredible show in 2024, get yourself ready to hear Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Girl in Red and Justin Timberlake live on March 28th, 29th and 30th of 2025!
- Monsters of rock 2025
Created in 1980, in England, Monsters of Rock is a traditional rock festival and in its eighth edition it arrives in São Paulo to celebrate its 30th anniversary on April 19th.
Perfect for rock and heavy metal lovers, the Monsters of Rock festival will take place at Allianz Parque and will feature shows by some of the greatest legends in music such as: Scorpions, Judas Priest, Savatage and many others.
- The town 2025
Finally, our list includes the festival The Town, which will take place at the Interlagos Racetrack on September 6th, 7th, 12th, 13th and 14th.
The event, created by the same creator of Rock in Rio, is in its second edition. For now, we only have Katy Perry as a confirmed act for next year, but after the unforgettable shows and an immense diversity of musical genres that we saw in 2023, such as: Mc Hariel, Bruno Mars, Ney Matogrosso and Racionais, we can certainly expect a lot of pop, diversity, fun and an incredible structure for 2025.
These festivals, in addition to fun and incredible productions, offer you a multitude of varied sounds and styles! Although each with its own personality and approach, they always bring an innovative, unique and exciting experience to the 2025 audience.
