From “Joker” to a new album: why can’t people get enough of loving Lady Gaga?

Since the beginning of the 2000s, we have witnessed the rise of pop stars and their subsequent downfalls. Names like Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and Jennifer Lopez continue to be mentioned today, but there is one name that the media, the public, and the world can’t get enough of: Stefani Germanotta, better known as Lady Gaga.

From being bullied by her peers for her dreams to becoming one of the most recognized artists of all time, one might wonder: what sets Lady Gaga apart from other pop stars? In this article, you will discover how the “Mother Monster”, as she is affectionately called by her fans, built her own empire.

The beginning of everything

Born in March 1986 in Manhattan, New York, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta has always had a close connection to music, drama, and various forms of art. She faced bullying from her schoolmates, who even created a Facebook page titled Stefani Germanotta: You Will Never Be Famous. Eventually, Gaga dropped out of college to pursue her dreams in music, believing in her potential.

The name Lady Gaga was inspired by the song Radio Ga Ga by Queen. Early in her career, she signed with Sony/ATV, primarily writing songs for artists such as Britney Spears, Fergie, and The Pussycat Dolls. Over time, the producer and songwriter Akon recognized Gaga’s vocal talent and convinced the entrepreneur Jimmy Lovine to sign her.

In 2008, The Fame was released as Lady Gaga’s debut album, and it was shortly after the release of Just Dance that she officially burst onto the music scene. Her first album produced several of her most famous hits, including Paparazzi, Poker Face and Lovegame, solidifying her fame, particularly within the LGBTQIA community, which resonated with her music.

Throughout the years, Gaga has released numerous singles that quickly became hits, such as Bad Romance and Telephone, featuring Beyoncé. However, her fame is not solely attributed to her musical talent – her eccentric and avant-garde style has drawn both criticism and acclaim, further establishing her presence in the industry.

She’s not only music, she’s also eccentric

The early 2010s were pivotal for Gaga, as she leveraged the media to solidify her image globally. Her name first dominated headlines for non-musical reasons at the 2010 MTV VMAs, when she shocked the world by wearing a dress, hat, purse, and shoes made entirely of raw meat.

More recently, in 2019, Gaga garnered significant media attention with her entrance at the Met Gala. That year’s theme was Camp, and to celebrate, she showcased four different looks by Brandon Maxwell, each dramatically revealed one by one. However, the main reason she co-hosted the 2019 Met Gala was to promote her latest film, A Star Is Born, alongside Bradley Cooper.

The beginning of a promising career in Hollywood

The movie A Star Is Born marked Lady Gaga’s first major role in the film industry. Prior to this, she had appeared in films such as Machete Kills (2013) and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014), and on TV as a vampire in the fifth season of American Horror Story: Hotel (2015-16).

Over the years, she has received numerous awards for her acting and musical contributions. Most notably, she won two Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Shallow, the hit single from A Star Is Born, which she performed at the Oscars alongside her co-star, Bradley Cooper.

In 2021, Lady Gaga portrayed Patrizia Reggiani in the film House of Gucci, which tells the story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the fashion house. Although the movie received an Oscar nomination, it did not win. However, Gaga’s performance was widely praised by both critics and the media.

Currently, fans and critics alike are eagerly anticipating what many expect to be the most significant role of her acting career: Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, alongside Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker. The film is set for release on October 4, 2024.

Even if you’re not a fan of Lady Gaga, it’s impossible to ignore her incredible contributions to music, fashion, and acting. In an industry where it can still be challenging for women to gain recognition, appreciating talents like Gaga opens the door for more women to rise to superstardom.

