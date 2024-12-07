Your Ultimate Holiday Bucket List for Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a longtime Ottawa resident, I can confidently say that Christmas is one of the most enjoyable times of the year. Whether you’re with your friends, family, partner or yourself, there are an abundance of festive activities to enjoy. The city truly comes alive with its holiday charm, and the best part is that many of these activities are free. Keep reading to add these experiences to your holiday bucket list or to check off how many you have done!

Lansdowne Christmas Market (now until January 5th)

I will start with an obvious one–but if you still have not gone, this should be number one on your list. Just a short bus ride from Carleton (Route 7) is the stunning Christmas Market at Lansdowne. The market is filled with a 50-foot tall Christmas tree illuminating the market, festive live music, cozy fire pits and over 50 local vendors offering delicious food or handcrafted gifts from their wooden chalets. There are countless photo opportunities, even with Santa himself, to get you into the holiday spirit. The market runs every weekend until January 5th, and I definitely recommend you try the Spring Chips and a warm hot chocolate while you’re there.

Skating Rinks (now until March)

Directly behind the Christmas Market is the Lansdowne Park outdoor skating rink, a spacious ice rink lit up with Christmas lights. This free activity also hosts DJ skate nights every Saturday from 6-9 pm, featuring lively music from Marquez The DJ. Other amazing rinks to add to your list include the historic Rideau Hall skating rink, opening in early January, and the colourful Rink of Dreams at City Hall.

If you’re up for a scenic drive, there are some spectacular skating trails nearby that will open for the winter season shortly. RiverOak is a charming skating trail in Metcalfe, about 30 minutes from Carleton, that winds through an old apple orchard. My personal favourite is Patinage en Forêt in Lac des Loups, Québec. This 6-kilometer trail takes you through a serene, beautiful forest, and when the trees are blanketed with snow, it is truly breathtaking. While the outdoor rinks are free, the skating trails do charge an entrance fee.

Small Towns, Big Lights

Speaking of road trips, this picturesque small town 45 minutes from Ottawa will make you feel like you’re in a Hallmark Christmas movie! On Friday, December 6th, Almonte hosts Light Up The Night, a captivating outdoor concert featuring local musicians and entertainers that begins at 7 pm. There will be a variety of vendors to browse and a dazzling fireworks show to end off the evening.

While it’s technically not a small town, only 20 minutes east of downtown Ottawa is Taffy Lane in Orléans. For more than 50 years, the residents along this street have elaborately decorated their homes with impressive lights, inflatable reindeer, giant snowmen, and so much more. It can get quite busy, so I recommend visiting on a weeknight and later in the evening. I prefer to park on a nearby road and walk the street with a hot chocolate in hand, allowing myself to fully appreciate the lights of each home. Taffy Lane is a free activity, but if you are heading to the west end, you can enjoy Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks for a fee. This unique drive-through experience leads you along an illuminated route surrounded by enchanting holiday displays and animations.

Holiday Themed Bars For a Night Out

If you are looking to stay in Ottawa, I recommend visiting the myriad of holiday-themed bars throughout downtown. Nestled inside the Chateau Laurier is Elf’s Pub, a beautifully decorated bar with gingerbread-themed decorations and amazing holiday cocktails! They are open daily from 5-11 pm. If you walk over to Clarence Street, you will find Nan’s Parlour, which has been transformed into a nostalgic and warm Christmas bar. Over on Elgin Street is the Miracle pop-up bar. The holiday decorations are like no other, and their drinks are even better. These festive bars are open until early January, and if you don’t plan on drinking, they offer great mocktails or plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.

That is your ultimate guide to Christmas in Ottawa! From dazzling holiday lights to scenic skating trails, these are some unique holiday and winter activities for your bucket list. For more insider tips, don’t forget to follow these amazing Ottawa influencers like @juliaxweber, @ottawaisnotboring, and @jessicaexploring on Instagram. They will keep you updated on even more holiday events, such as performances at the National Arts Center and other small-town festivals. You can also visit the official event websites for the latest details and updates.

Happy Holidays!