The cold and dry winter air tends to suck the moisture and life out of our lips, cheeks, and hands- what is most exposed when we go outdoors.

How do we combat the treacherous, dry winter skin? Try out these skincare staples to reveal glowing, hydrated skin!

FIRST AID BEAUTY ULTRA REPAIR CREAM First Aid Beauty has skincare lines catered toward dry skin, with ingredients such as colloidal oatmeal in their star product: Ultra Repair Cream. Colloidal oatmeal is nourishing and soothing and is often used in eczema treatments. As a severe eczema-girlie myself, I definitely consider this product a winter staple. The best part? It doesn’t feel greasy! Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels LANEIGE LIP GLOWY BALMS I carry my Laneige Lip Glowy Balm everywhere I go: it’s actually attached to my car keys! Its star ingredients are shea butter and murumuru seed butter, both very hydrating ingredients. It is non-sticky and comes in super sweet shades such as Gummy Bear, Sweet Candy, Vanilla, Berry, and Mango. The balms also come in a Sleeping Mask form- apply before bed for soft lips in the morning. Sephora THE ORDINARY HYALURONIC ACID SCALP SERUM Itchy, dry scalps are always a problem in wintertime, especially for people with curly hair. This scalp serum is lightweight and doesn’t need to be washed out—just add a few drops to your part and massage in to alleviate dryness. Charisse Kenion LA ROCHE posay cicaplast baume b5 La Roche Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 repairs dry skin, reduces redness and acne scars, reduces itchiness and dryness, and can be used all over your face. There are also Cicaplast lip balms, hand cream, and a sunscreen version. The product is so hydrating and versatile, and if you apply a thick layer to your face before bed, you will wake up with glowing, glass skin! Star ingredients include Vitamin B5 and Panthenol, which protect your skin’s barrier to calm irritation. Tip: if you have viciously attacked pimples with actives such as salicylic acid or glycolic acid, and your skin is red and sensitive-you could have damaged your skin barrier. Cicplast Baume is the solution! Charisse Kenion | Unsplash VASELINE The best and most basic skincare product is Vaseline Healing Jelly. I believe Vaseline is the most versatile product, and I always have two large tubs in my house. This product can lock in moisture for my lips, face, and body. The best part is that it’s inexpensive, and a little goes a long way! Another alternative is Aquaphor, which has hydrating and sealing qualities but is more expensive. Walmart

Enjoy having hydrated skin and a happy winter!