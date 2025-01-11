Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Wellness

Why I don’t have a New Year’s Resolution

Gabriella Rodrigues
Some people create a list, some people brainstorm on New Year’s Eve, and some people think of their resolution on January first. Typically, I think long and hard about my New Year’s resolution. It is usually something along the lines of “eat healthier, work out more, and study harder.”

Each year, we sometimes set the same goal. Take the example of “working out more.” January first, you search up workout plans on YouTube or sign up to a gym. For the first week, you do a bunch of workouts and visit the gym a ton. But as the weeks go on, you start going on YouTube for entertainment rather than for workouts. You then stop going to the gym, and all that money goes to waste.

Sound familiar? This yearly cycle is because the compulsion to create a resolution isn’t well planned or thought it. It just feels like something we HAVE to do- like a chore. Yet, we feel shame and guilt when we don’t complete them.

This year, I want to end this cycle and set up small daily goals that I can realistically complete throughout the year. I want to eat more vegetables, complete my assignments earlier, take my dog for a walk more often, and write down other small goals in my journal. These habits and goals build up as we complete them over the year because we can realistically complete it.

These habits are healthier and easier to complete. Consider ditching New Year’s resolutions and start completing daily healthy goals!

