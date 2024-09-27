What is it about fall, the best season of all?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter.

Personally, fall is my favourite season. The weather starts to cool down, the leaves begin to change, the finest kinds of coffee flavours come out, and the best fashion begins to circulate.

Fall is something of a nostalgic nature for me, as some of my fondest memories surround the fall season. Between raking leaves with my siblings on the lawn and jumping in the huge pile, and picking out/making our Halloween costumes, there’s such a great amount of bonding that comes with fall. Not to mention carving pumpkins with my family and friends, laughing at the kitchen table at the hilarious faces made and being able to see them on the front porch until they need to be refreshed.

One of my favourite memories from Halloween as a kid was going to my Nana’s house for our costume-making. One year she took large leaf bags, painted them with red stripes, and glued popcorn all over the bags and little hats for us. My three siblings and I were labeled by size according to our age and there’s a hilarious photo of us out there standing in a row according to our popcorn bag size. We went out in that cold weather with excitement for the candy we were about to collect, and when we got rained on and all our popcorn disintegrated, it didn’t spoil the mood. We were still some pretty happy little bags of melted popcorn.

Nowadays, I can still find lots of joy in the fall season. Last year, for the first time, I was the adult handing out candy to the kids! I expected no kids to show up to our student house, but yet we handed out candy and chips to around 80 kids. Such a blast.

One of my favourite things to do when it starts to get a little chilly out is get a nice warm cup of coffee, put on a cozy sweater or a cute vest, and go out for a walk in the falling leaves. You don’t even have to worry about being frostbitten. There’s nothing better.

Meredith Kress / Her Campus

There’s something about the sight of freshly fallen leaves in an array of colours and shapes, and I’m reminded of just how beautiful our world is. There’s so much beauty in the design of our Earth, like how the leaves know when to change and when to fall. I love seeing and feeling nature change around me, such as the air smelling crisper; it’s a beautiful transitionary period between summer and winter. The world is preparing itself for the cold that is to come, and being able to enjoy that brief period of time is so special in my opinion.

Sweaters, boots, hats, knits, jackets, you can’t go wrong with a little layering. Cozy knit sweaters are something that I think can always be justified. Not only do they go with everything and anything including; jeans, skirts, dresses, and so much more, but they also automatically prepare you emotionally for the most peaceful idea of all. Sitting by a fireplace with a nice cup of tea, coffee, or hot chocolate, whichever your preference may be.

Now let’s paint a picture. You’ve got your headphones in and you’re listening to your favourite playlist. It’s calm, it’s peaceful, nobody can disturb this moment. Until, brrrr a brisk chill comes your way, the wind from the canal has picked up and the hairs on your arms are sticking up. But you stop. Sniff. The wind breezes a sweet smell your way, but what is it? Could it be the sweet smell of a pumpkin spice latte from your favourite coffee shop? A cozy drink could be just what you need to get yourself to your destination, and to keep you company on your walk.

My advice: take in the fall season as much as you can! It’s the season of warm drinks, sweater weather, fall candles, turkey, Halloween… I could go on. But to make a long story short, grab that PSL, take a walk in that cute knit and don’t miss out on stepping on the crunchy leaves (let’s be real… we all do it!)

Coffee in hand and you’re ready to continue on your journey. Feels good right?