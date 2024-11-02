Top 5 Glam DIY Halloween Costumes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Glitter, makeup, a new wardrobe reset, and a legit reason to splurge on that new expensive eyeshadow palette ;)—Halloween is in the air! It’s the perfect season to dress up, get creative, and look amazing.

But with so many costume options, it can be hard to stand out while staying on budget. Spirit Halloween is cute… but it doesn’t really scream glam. Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered! Here are the top 5 DIY Halloween costumes that will turn heads without breaking the bank.

MTV

1. Sabrina Carpenter

Wake up! We need an outfit that’s a double shot of obsession, not decaf. Sabrina is the “it” girl of the moment, and her tour looks are just giving. Grab an iconic blonde wig, hit up your local thrift store, or search for dupes online to recreate her stylish outfits.

For her hair: Think beachy blonde waves with volume—easily achievable with a curling iron and texturizing spray.

Makeup: Sabrina’s glam is all about full brows, soft but edgy eyeliner, long natural-looking lashes, and overlined lips (usually glossy). Her look is enhanced by a full contour, deep blush, and a radiant highlighter to give an angelic, airbrushed finish.

Outfit: Sabrina’s style often features baby doll dresses or a two piece camisole and skirt set in soft, shimmery fabrics—think pink or yellow lace. Pair with high stockings, chunky platform heels, and red nails to complete the look.

2. Jennifer’s Body (Megan Fox)

Megan Fox’s iconic role in Jennifer’s Body (2009) will forever be legendary, and it’s all over TikTok with the “I Am a God” trend. A Jennifer’s Body costume is not only recognizable but will also get you major praise—just be sure to embody that confidence.

There are three iconic looks to choose from:

The Cheerleader: A purple cheerleader costume, easily found online. For makeup, go for a sultry, dark vibe—overlined lips, sharp contour, full brows, and long lashes. Pair this with loose, slightly curled dark hair. The Pink Hoodie & Jeans: Jennifer’s “casual” look is a cropped pink heart hoodie and dark jeans. To DIY this, find a white crop hoodie, dye it pink, and hand-paint a red heart on it. Match with dark jeans, add a teddy bear charm on the waistband, and accessorize with heart-shaped earrings and a necklace. Go for sleek, straight hair with naturally glamorous makeup. The Prom Dress: For a bloody yet glam look, get a white dress, add a black tie at the waist, and splatter fake blood over the top. Don’t forget the long elbow-length gloves! For makeup, go for a pale foundation with heavy blush and contour, dark eyeshadow, smudged red lips, and a tired, haunted look.

3. Deer Makeup

If you’re not into dressing up as a specific person but want to be cute and creative, the animal makeup trend is perfect! This look requires a bit of makeup skill, but it’s worth it for a stunning finish.

For the makeup: Focus on dark contouring, high-contrast shadows, and a flawless matte base. Add dramatic lashes, and either go all-out with deer antlers/cat ears or keep it minimal with just the makeup. Outfit-wise, you can choose anything you like—the look is all about your makeup skills! You could do cat or deer which are super popular everywhere!

Lorne Michaels Productions

4. The Plastics (Mean Girls)

If you’re planning a group costume, channel the Mean Girls (2004) Plastics to steal the show! Whether it’s their regular looks or the Christmas talent show outfits, these costumes are super easy to DIY.

For Regina George: You’ll need a blonde wig (or straight blonde hair), a white tee with “a little bit dramatic” printed on it, a dusty pink long sleeve sweater, and a black leather skirt. Accessorize with an iconic pink handbag. The makeup is very early 2000s Y2K, with minimal glam—think glossy lips, light blush, and eyeliner.

For the Christmas performance look: All you need is a short red Santa dress, matching Santa hats, and full Y2K glam makeup with straight, sleek shiny hair.

5. Euphoria-Inspired Makeup

No Halloween glam list is complete without Euphoria-inspired makeup. You don’t have to dress up as a specific character, but the makeup alone is enough to make you stand out. That said, if you do want to channel a character, we all know the top looks will kill.

For makeup: Go all out with glitter, neon accents, bold eyeliner, and dramatic, feathery lashes. Use vivid eyeshadow colors and face jewels or rhinestones for that PERFECT Euphoria glow. Pair this look with any outfit you want, and let your makeup be the main attraction.

If you want to take it further with a full costume:

WarnerBrothers

Even if some people don’t immediately recognize these ICONIC costumes (unless they’ve been living under a rock), they’ll still appreciate how incredible you look. Halloween is not just about costumes—it’s about embracing the energy and creativity of a character. By all means, don’t actually date your best friend’s ex, go on a music tour, start a burn book, or live in the woods as an animal—but channel the iconic vibes that make these characters and their styles unforgettable.

There are endless other costume ideas out there, but these are affordable, creative, and DIY-friendly options will make you the star of the night. Stay glamorous, stay creative, and most—stay hot!