If you are like me and can’t stop spending money on lip products, and you’re trying to find the best one, you are in the right place. I have tried a bunch of different products, so I decided to put together a list of the best lip products on the market so you can decide which one to get!

1. Summer Fridays

This one is my number one. This brand is very popular all over social media, so I decided to give it a try, and it did not disappoint. It is a bit on the pricier side, but in my opinion, it totally lives up to the hype. They also come in a bunch of different flavours and have a slight tint to them. My personal favourites are the Iced Coffee and Pink Sugar ones.

2. The Ordinary lip balm

This one is my most recent buy! I love The Ordinary’s skincare line, so I did not hesitate to try out their new lip balm. This one is very light and works perfectly when your lips are feeling dry. In my opinion, it feels kinda similar to Aquaphor. It also comes in cute and compact packaging that you can fit anywhere.

3. Rhode’s peptide lip tint

I absolutely LOVE Hailey Bieber’s makeup line. The brand has really nice makeup but their peptide lip tint is definitely a fave of mine. I wear this when I want to feel and look a bit nicer. They also come in different shades, and my personal favourite is “raspberry jelly.” The tint gives you a nice glazy look, but they also offer a peptide lip treatment to give you a more hydrating feeling.

4. Carmex

This one is just a classic for me. I use Carmex when my lips need desperate help. When it starts getting colder, I usually use this brand, as my lips get super chapped, and Carmex is the fastest way to help them. And it works every time. If you don’t want to spend a fortune and just need something to help your chapped lips, Carmex is definitely the move and you can find it at any Shoppers Drug Mart!

5. E.l.f.

E.L.F. has been extremely popular on social media, specifically for their spot-on dupes for when you’re on a budget. Their Squeeze Me Lip Balm is only $6 and people say it’s a perfect dupe of the LANEIGE Lip Balm (which is $25). This one is very hydrating and light. They also have their Glow Reviver Lip Oil, for a glazy and tinted look on your lips. Perfect for a night out.

These are some of my personal favourite lip products on the market right now. Hope you enjoyed the read and can add these products to your shopping list!