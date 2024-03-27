New Hairstyle: A Black Woman’s Perspective

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Although Black History Month was in February, I celebrate it all year round. In this article, I wanted to celebrate some great hairstylists in the city for those who might be wondering who to go to, and not fear for a horrible experience. Before I get to the good part, let’s talk experience! What’s it like to get a new hairstyle as a Black woman?

For those who were blessed enough to carry the heavy load of being a Black woman, we know it’s no easy task. In fact, it becomes a hassle to not only make such a life-changing decision, but accomplishing this is a mission, to say the least. From the profiling to the styling, every step of the way is a beautiful struggle. If you are not a Black woman or even just Black, it becomes a nuisance hearing the repetitive tales of profiling and stereotyping. Now imagine how annoying it is to be profiled for simple things like getting food or, on the other hand, more complex things, like trying to look like Beyoncé on her world tours. It is quite frustrating trying to change from 1B to a new color when you’re being followed and stared at in stores, how dare I want a honey blonde for a change?

To put it into perspective for those who fortunately don’t understand the feeling, imagine waking up at 3 a.m. as hungry and thirsty as a bear waking up from hibernation. You’re ready for a change and a chance to finally enjoy the delicacies your fridge has to offer, and out pops a random person. Not just any random person, though; this person is a helper! They’re here to help; don’t worry about them standing by the fridge door, staring into your soul, to make sure you’re not taking anything you can’t afford; they’re just doing their job. Usually they wait for people at the table to help them check out their food and enjoy themselves, but you are as hungry and thirsty as a bear, a risk, so of course they have to make sure you’re not going to take the whole fridge and cause problems. They just don’t want any issues, and you look like an issue. If you haven’t lost your appetite from that, congratulations! You can now zone out that helper and get what you want!

I hope your budget is as long as that dream was, because the prices don’t look too good. Water is $7.99. Did you not hear? Your neighborhood is in a drought. You’re still quite sleepy, but to catch you up, water was $3.99 when you fell asleep. Due to the drought, the water contains chemicals that kill your bear-like curls and make them crispy straight. Don’t worry, this water is 100% paraben-free; you’re getting your money’s worth with no allergies for you! Your other option is ice cream. It works wonders for the curls, so much so that the neighbors love it. It’s $15, though. If you’re asking about the countless other choices that just happen to be in the fridge, those are not really designed for you. They’re actually for the neighbors, but ice cream is also a hit with them, so prices skyrocketed. When you’re paying for high-demand products that protect your hair, you have to be ready to spend. It’s only right. So what will it be? Water or ice cream? Ice cream it is, then!

Did you forget? You can’t use your hands yet, but don’t worry; as long as you booked that appointment before you fell asleep, you should be good. This ice cream should give you the best Jerry curls, but you know how ice cream feeders can be. They have so many rules, from the $20 for the five minute late fees, to the cancellations having to be made a year in advance. Just be prepared. I hope you chose a good one. You’re either new to this or true to it. Below are the stylists that the girls are saying have the best customer service, understandable policies, and, yes, they can give you that Beyoncé look. So, without further ado, the top 3 best hairstylists in Ottawa are:

1. @Bad.bcollections

2. @beautyybyh_

3.@tshx.touchhair