Get Inspired This Fall With Five Decorative Ideas To Improve Your Living Space! 

When fall hits, the cold air and colour changing trees begin to show, and I am always making my checklists of must have fall decorations that I need to get for my living space. These are easy decorations you could get/make for a university student on a budget.

Mini Pumpkin Patches: I always love buying mini fake pumpkins from Micheals or Dollarama and putting clusters of pumpkins around my living space to create little pumpkin patches. You can even stack some pumpkins on top of each other to create more of a pumpkin cluster. This is always a go to fall decoration idea. Last year I even painted some pumpkins to have cute/cartoony bats, ghosts, and black cats on them to have more of a halloween touch.

Diffuser with Fall Scents: Sometimes décor can even be through smell! I got my diffusers and scents from Marshalls. Some scents perfect for fall are pumpkin, cinnamon, smoked chestnuts, and cardamom. A diffuser can also mimic the smell of a fall simmer pot which are really trendy on social media now.

Artificial Leaf String: This is also a go to fall decoration for me as I love how colourful and easy this décor is. For this décor you would need artificial leaf string. I got a pack of leaf strings from Dollarama and added it horizontally onto my curtains.

Artificial Fall Bouquet: Artificial bouquets are my absolute favourite decoration piece because of how beautiful they look! For this décor piece, I like to get a clear flower jar and add artificial cranberry’s, cinnamon sticks, pinecones and flowers, preferably baby’s breath flowers of pastel fall colours (light red, light brown, white, light purple), again you can also find these decorations from Micheals, Amazon or Dollarama.

Fall Themed Throw on Blankets and Pillows: Fall throw on blanket/pillows are one of my favourite decors to have because of how cozy it makes my living space. For this décor, I made my fall knit blanket a few years ago, but places like Walmart sell really good throw on fall themed blankets. As for pillows, I like to keep them minimalistic looking, as too many patterns could make them look tacky. I usually get my pillows from Marshalls.

Fall is honestly my favourite season to decorate my living space, and makes me excited for fall next year! As stress from university kicks in from midterms, putting on my fall playlist and decorating is a perfect distraction and a wind down for me.