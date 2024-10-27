How to Become Involved this Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month where individuals can come together and support those who are impacted by Breast Cancer. Here in Ottawa, there are many ways to raise awareness and get involved.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, “Breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related death among women living in Canada.”

Keeping the conversation informative and welcoming is crucial for those affected by breast cancer everywhere.

According to MyAlly Health, raising awareness is important for everyone; individuals who have been diagnosed and individuals who have yet to understand breast cancer. Awareness can help those with a diagnosis feel more comfortable, and can help others to understand the risks, and guide them in ways to take action.

Here in Ottawa, there are multiple ways to get involved or show your support.

Ottawa Cancer is running a support group led by survivors. Here, you can share your own stories, listen to others, and find a safe space.

In addition to the support group, Ottawa Cancer is also offering a workshop on October 23rd. The “Nourish Workshop: Myths and Controversies,” is a session with the goal of debunking myths related to nutrition and breast cancer, offering clarity and certainty.

Breast Cancer Action Ontario runs various fundraisers and wellness programs year round. Breast Cancer Actions says they are, “aware of the importance of physical activity, not only in reducing risk of cancer recurrence, but also in improving one’s self confidence, self-esteem, mood, and sense of inner strength.”

Their Body and Soul Fitness Program offers activities for all different fitness levels. Stretching and resistance training, yoga, and Tai Chi are some examples of the offered sessions.

They also offer plenty of fundraisers and multiple other wellness programs to donate and show support.

If you are able, come out and show your support this month. Whether it means attending a workshop or explaining to your grandmother the importance of regular mammograms, every step that is taken toward an open conversation and inclined understanding is a helpful step for those affected by breast cancer.