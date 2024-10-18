How To Avoid Excessively Over-Consuming This Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Feeling the urge to splurge on a new fall wardrobe? Or how about some new cute fall decor? Well, you’re not the only one!

As the season changes, we are all more inclined to buy new items (at least I am!). But throwing out last season’s clothes and spending hundreds on a new set is anything but sustainable. This unstoppable thirst for new stuff isn’t entirely out fault though; it’s mostly the media. Your fave influencer? Probably just posted a TikTok about their latest fall-fashion haul. That add you just saw? It was marketing a new sweater collection at H&M.

So in honour of the fall-winter seasonal change, I thought I would provide some ways to help you (and myself) avoid excessively over-consuming.