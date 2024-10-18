How To Avoid Excessively Over-Consuming This Season

Feeling the urge to splurge on a new fall wardrobe? Or how about some new cute fall decor? Well, you’re not the only one!
As the season changes, we are all more inclined to buy new items (at least I am!). But throwing out last season’s clothes and spending hundreds on a new set is anything but sustainable. This unstoppable thirst for new stuff isn’t entirely out fault though; it’s mostly the media. Your fave influencer? Probably just posted a TikTok about their latest fall-fashion haul. That add you just saw? It was marketing a new sweater collection at H&M.
So in honour of the fall-winter seasonal change, I thought I would provide some ways to help you (and myself) avoid excessively over-consuming.
- avoid going to the mall/home-goods stores
One of the best ways you can avoid excessively over-consuming is by simply not going to the stores! Sometimes it seems unavoidable while grocery shopping, at least you aren’t putting yourself directly in the line of fire at a Marshals or HomeSense.
- re-vamp items from previous years
There is nothing that a little TLC and super-glue can’t fix! Consider mending your old clothes (sewing is super fun!) and glueing together broken pieces. A little bit of paint or fabric dye can also go a long way.
Trends tend to cycle around every few years or so; this makes it a wonderful idea to keep the clothes you already have, because they will be in demand again.
Re-purposing your old clothes is also a fabulous idea! Consider turning that old-black dress you no longer wear into a cool skirt. Maybe that crewneck with the stretched-out neckline could make a stunning off-the-shoulder sweater! The possibilities are endless.
- if you can’t resist the urge, go thrifting!
Can’t shake the shopping urge? That’s okay! Many people struggle to avoid the FOMO that comes with not shopping all the latest trends.
Thankfully, second-hand stores are plentiful. I find that a good, long visit to the thrift store usually satisfies my thirst for more. Many clothes and items end up at these stores when a new season begins, so going here is definitely better than buying brand new. Candles are also great second-hand.
With that in mind, we need to make sure we aren’t just impulse buying random finds. It’s always a good idea to make sure you have a place to put what you buy, or a few ways to use it; versatile items = the best. Going in with a plan is my suggestion always.
- craft it yourself Using biodegradable resources
Let’s say it together: We don’t need more plastic decorations! There are lots of ways to decorate without buying more, just step outside.
A pretty easy way to incorporate some fall vibes into your space without over-consuming is simply collecting the fallen leaves from the ground. Why buy a plastic leaf garland when you can make a real one? Some extra sewing thread or string is all you need to make this come alive.
Fall is the easy season to decorate for, because there is so much available to us outside. Unfortunately the same cannot be said for the winter season. Although, there are some things we can do.
Paper snowflakes are an easy, classic winter craft that almost anyone can do in no time. There are countless designs and cool ways to display them. Not to mention that a simple youtube video can teach you all you need to know.
While over-consuming products is not seen as inherently good, we must respect the choices everyone makes. It is important to remember that everyone consumes differently, and we shouldn’t talk down to people for buying a candle brand new, or a sweater they’ve been eyeing for months. It ultimately comes down to the way the item is treated, and the life is serves them.
I hope you learned some valuable tips on not over-consuming this year!