Lady holding several shopping bags in both of her hands
Photo by freestocks from Unsplash
Culture

How To Avoid Excessively Over-Consuming This Season

Natalie Barcewicz
Feeling the urge to splurge on a new fall wardrobe? Or how about some new cute fall decor? Well, you’re not the only one!

As the season changes, we are all more inclined to buy new items (at least I am!). But throwing out last season’s clothes and spending hundreds on a new set is anything but sustainable. This unstoppable thirst for new stuff isn’t entirely out fault though; it’s mostly the media. Your fave influencer? Probably just posted a TikTok about their latest fall-fashion haul. That add you just saw? It was marketing a new sweater collection at H&M.

So in honour of the fall-winter seasonal change, I thought I would provide some ways to help you (and myself) avoid excessively over-consuming.

avoid going to the mall/home-goods stores

One of the best ways you can avoid excessively over-consuming is by simply not going to the stores! Sometimes it seems unavoidable while grocery shopping, at least you aren’t putting yourself directly in the line of fire at a Marshals or HomeSense.

people standing and walking around at a mall
Anna Dziubinska on Unsplash
re-vamp items from previous years

There is nothing that a little TLC and super-glue can’t fix! Consider mending your old clothes (sewing is super fun!) and glueing together broken pieces. A little bit of paint or fabric dye can also go a long way.

Trends tend to cycle around every few years or so; this makes it a wonderful idea to keep the clothes you already have, because they will be in demand again.

Re-purposing your old clothes is also a fabulous idea! Consider turning that old-black dress you no longer wear into a cool skirt. Maybe that crewneck with the stretched-out neckline could make a stunning off-the-shoulder sweater! The possibilities are endless.

a person sits crosslegged on the ground folding laundry, including jeans and shirts which sit in piles before them
Sarah Brown | Unsplash
if you can’t resist the urge, go thrifting!

Can’t shake the shopping urge? That’s okay! Many people struggle to avoid the FOMO that comes with not shopping all the latest trends.

Thankfully, second-hand stores are plentiful. I find that a good, long visit to the thrift store usually satisfies my thirst for more. Many clothes and items end up at these stores when a new season begins, so going here is definitely better than buying brand new. Candles are also great second-hand.

With that in mind, we need to make sure we aren’t just impulse buying random finds. It’s always a good idea to make sure you have a place to put what you buy, or a few ways to use it; versatile items = the best. Going in with a plan is my suggestion always.

woman shopping for clothes in store
Photo by Burst from Pexels
craft it yourself Using biodegradable resources

Let’s say it together: We don’t need more plastic decorations! There are lots of ways to decorate without buying more, just step outside.

A pretty easy way to incorporate some fall vibes into your space without over-consuming is simply collecting the fallen leaves from the ground. Why buy a plastic leaf garland when you can make a real one? Some extra sewing thread or string is all you need to make this come alive.

Fall is the easy season to decorate for, because there is so much available to us outside. Unfortunately the same cannot be said for the winter season. Although, there are some things we can do.

Paper snowflakes are an easy, classic winter craft that almost anyone can do in no time. There are countless designs and cool ways to display them. Not to mention that a simple youtube video can teach you all you need to know.

fall leaves
Jakob Owens

While over-consuming products is not seen as inherently good, we must respect the choices everyone makes. It is important to remember that everyone consumes differently, and we shouldn’t talk down to people for buying a candle brand new, or a sweater they’ve been eyeing for months. It ultimately comes down to the way the item is treated, and the life is serves them.

I hope you learned some valuable tips on not over-consuming this year!

Natalie Barcewicz

Carleton '27

Natalie is one of the current Event Team Members operating at Carleton University's Her Campus! She helps organize, and run events on and off campus. Outside of Natalie's Her Campus duties, she is a second-year student in the Psychology program, with a specialization in Cognitive Psychology. Natalie is passionate about the inner workings of the human brain, and is excited to delve deeper into the cognitive and neurological side of mental health and wellness this year. She has experience designing and running wellness campaigns for her student council in all four years of high school, and can't wait to finally bring her skills to the Carleton campus. Apart from school duties, Natalie is passionate about her indoor garden of houseplants that she tends to daily. She also is a regular gym goer, and participates in many Girl Gain's club activities. Natalie is a strong advocate for using nature and the gym as an outlet to relieve stress and feel good. In spare time, she writes short stories and poetry. Natalie is exciting to be writing for HCC this year!